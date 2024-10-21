OnePlus 13 is the purported successor to 2023's OnePlus 12 and is confirmed to make its debut in China later this month. After months of rumours, the company has finally announced the launch date of the handset and revealed its design and colourways. In a separate development, OnePlus 13 was reportedly spotted during an e-sports event in China ahead of its impending launch in the country. The handset is also confirmed get a BOE X2 display with a local refresh rate feature.

OnePlus 13 Launch Date, Design Confirmed

OnePlus has confirmed that its flagship smartphone will be launched in China on October 31 at 4 pm local time. The handset will come with upgraded system experience, game performance, screen display and eye protection, battery life and charging, and imaging capabilities.

Courtesy of this announcement, we also have the first look at the official images of the OnePlus 13 and they corroborate what the rumour mill has suggested over the last few weeks. The handset is confirmed to come in three colourways: blue, black, and white. While the latter two are simple finishes, the blue colourway appears to have a dual-tone aspect to it, with the camera island featuring a white finish.

OnePlus 13's camera module has been slightly tweaked and is now detached from the rest of the frame of the smartphone. Instead of appearing to be joined with the handset's chassis, it sits on the left as a distinct circle. The Hasselblad branding also looks to have been moved out of the camera unit and is now placed on the top right above a horizontal ornamental metal strip. Rest of the design appears very similar to its predecessor.

OnePlus 13 Spotted in China

In multiple posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Notebookcheck), users claimed to have spotted the purported OnePlus 13 in the hands of e-sports players at the Peacekeeper Elite 2024 event held in China, ahead of its official debut on October 31.

Leaked Images of OnePlus 13 in China

Photo Credit: Weibo (via Notebookcheck)

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it will sport a new local refresh rate feature.

OnePlus's new smartphone is tipped to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (ubiquitously known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) under the hood, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. For optics, it may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle unit, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

It could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging (wired).