OnePlus has yet to officially announce the launch date for its latest flagship OnePlus 13, but the leaks have begun to intensify. The leaks have given us some information about this upcoming smartphone from OnePlus. However, OnePlus has now officially announced the new features the company's BOE partnership will bring. And since this was an announcement made by OnePlus, it is expected that Oppo's flagships too will benefit from the same. Oppo is also set to unveil its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro flagships in China on October 24.

OnePlus 13 Display Technology (Expected)

OnePlus, via its official Weibo handle, shared details about the OnePlus 13's display technology and features. In a post OnePlus explained that it has created a self-developed adaptive high refresh rate technology using the latest 8T LTPO circuit. It will offer both multi-scene and multi-level screen refresh rate, which is something we have yet to see on a production smartphone till date.

The company explained that this custom local high refresh rate technology will offer different refresh rates for different parts of the same screen. It will also offer more accurate matching along with smoother viewing experience and operation. This does sound very interesting in theory, but its real-world advantages will be realised only after release. We can imagine a third of the display running at 30Hz (for viewing 30fps video), while watching a YouTube video in portrait orientation, while the rest of it runs at 60-120Hz.

As per OnePlus, the display can also withstand touch interruptions caused by the environment. It stated in the same post that its display can work in frigid snow and that users should experience an industry-leading touch experience.

Photo Credit: OnePlus (Weibo)

In another post, the company also revealed that it has developed its own Display P2 screen chip to help drive these developments.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

As per a previous report, the OnePlus 13 is expected to have a 6.82-inch 2K OLED 120Hz panel with a micro quad curved display. The phone is said to offer a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is said to have a 6,100mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 is also tipped to feature an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance.

