Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report

OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report

It remains unclear whether OnePlus will be the first brand to use this display technology.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2024 17:51 IST
OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report

The OnePlus 13 will replace the OnePlus 12 (pictured) when launched in India

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 13 will have a BOE X2 display
  • The company has developed a new chip to power the display
  • It will offer both multi-scene and multi-level refresh rate
Advertisement

OnePlus has yet to officially announce the launch date for its latest flagship OnePlus 13, but the leaks have begun to intensify. The leaks have given us some information about this upcoming smartphone from OnePlus. However, OnePlus has now officially announced the new features the company's BOE partnership will bring. And since this was an announcement made by OnePlus, it is expected that Oppo's flagships too will benefit from the same. Oppo is also set to unveil its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro flagships in China on October 24.

OnePlus 13 Display Technology (Expected)

OnePlus, via its official Weibo handle, shared details about the OnePlus 13's display technology and features. In a post OnePlus explained that it has created a self-developed adaptive high refresh rate technology using the latest 8T LTPO circuit. It will offer both multi-scene and multi-level screen refresh rate, which is something we have yet to see on a production smartphone till date.

The company explained that this custom local high refresh rate technology will offer different refresh rates for different parts of the same screen. It will also offer more accurate matching along with smoother viewing experience and operation. This does sound very interesting in theory, but its real-world advantages will be realised only after release. We can imagine a third of the display running at 30Hz (for viewing 30fps video), while watching a YouTube video in portrait orientation, while the rest of it runs at 60-120Hz.

As per OnePlus, the display can also withstand touch interruptions caused by the environment. It stated in the same post that its display can work in frigid snow and that users should experience an industry-leading touch experience.

oneplus 13 display p2 chip weibo gadgets 360 OnepPlusDisplayP2Chip OnePlus

Photo Credit: OnePlus (Weibo)

 

In another post, the company also revealed that it has developed its own Display P2 screen chip to help drive these developments.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

As per a previous report, the OnePlus 13 is expected to have a 6.82-inch 2K OLED 120Hz panel with a micro quad curved display. The phone is said to offer a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is said to have a 6,100mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 is also tipped to feature an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Display, OnePlus Display P2 Chip, OnePlus 13 Specifications, BOE X2 Display, Multi-Scene Refresh, Multi-Level Refresh, Local High Refresh Rate
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Xiaomi 15 Tipped to Come With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset: Expected Specifications
Fragmented Crypto Regulations Creating Uneven Playing Field, FSB Asia Voices Concerns

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Launches First-Ever Colour Kindle and Refreshes Other Models
  3. Lionsgate Play Is Offering Free Streaming for a Week Ahead of Diwali
  4. 1000 Babies, Shrinking Season 2 and More: Biggest OTT Releases This WeekÂ 
  5. Amazon Prime Video Will Show Ads to Paid Subscribers in India in 2025
  6. OnePlus 13's Display Will Offer This Unique Refresh Rate Technology
  7. Apple Now Lets Businesses Show Brand Details on Calls, Mail and Apple Pay
  8. Xiaomi Patent Hints at Smart Ring That Can Automatically Adjust Its Size
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay
  2. India Blockchain Week to Return for Second Edition: All Details  
  3. OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report
  4. Fragmented Crypto Regulations Creating Uneven Playing Field, FSB Asia Voices Concerns
  5. Xiaomi 15 Tipped to Come With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset: Expected Specifications
  6. Realme UI 6.0 to Roll Out for Realme GT 5 Pro and Other Smartphones Next Month: Release Roadmap
  7. Xiaomi Smart Ring Patent Describes Ability to Automatically Adjust Ring Size Using Elastic Component
  8. Taurid Meteor Stream Unlikely to Contain Dangerous Asteroids, New Study Suggests
  9. MIT Advances Active Electronics With 3D-Printed, Semiconductor-Free Logic Gates
  10. Apple Secretly Worked With China’s BYD on Long-Range EV Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »