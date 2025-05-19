Technology News
Apple Unlikely to Discuss Siri Upgrades at WWDC; to Be Wary of Unveiling New Features in Advance: Report

Apple is reportedly working on marketing Siri and Apple Intelligence separately, despite its efforts to build a more advanced voice assistant.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 May 2025 11:53 IST
Apple Unlikely to Discuss Siri Upgrades at WWDC; to Be Wary of Unveiling New Features in Advance: Report

Apple's advanced Siri upgrades aren't expected to roll out to users until 2026

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly planning to scale back AI announcements at WWDC 2025
  • The company could announce new new AI features for iOS 19
  • Apple has yet to release advanced AI upgrades for Siri announced in 2024
Apple is unlikely to announce advanced upgrades to its Siri voice assistant at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) next month, according to a report. The company is said to be focusing on improvements to existing Apple Intelligence features and add a couple of new ones with the iOS 19 update, which is expected to roll out to users later this year. Apple will also be more cautious while announcing new features in advance, after it faced delays while rolling out an advanced version of Siri showcased at WWDC 2024.

Apple to Focus on Select AI Features for Upcoming iOS 19 Update

Citing sources at the company, a Bloomberg report states that Apple will focus on improving Apple Intelligence features that it has already rolled out to users, instead of unveiling major AI upgrades at WWDC 2025 in June. The company is said to be working on at least two new features, which are expected to arrive with the upcoming iOS 19 update.

The company is expected to announce a new AI-powered feature that estimates the time required to charge an iPhone at WWDC 2025. It is also likely to unveil a new virtual coach to the Health app, which could use AI to analyse data collected by an Apple Watch and other available information to provide health insights, according to the report.

Apple is reportedly working on marketing Siri and Apple Intelligence separately, despite its efforts to build a more advanced voice assistant. The iPhone maker is expected to be more cautious while announcing new features, and these will only be revealed a few months before they are ready to be shipped.

Last year, Apple announced a slew of AI upgrades coming to eligible iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. While the company has shipped a few features such as Genmoji, Writing Tools, Clean Up (Photos), and support for summarising notifications, the biggest upgrade — an AI-powered Siri — is yet to roll out to customers.

A recent report revealed that Apple is not likely to release the AI features unveiled at WWDC 2024 until next year. The company's assistant is already behind rival software from Google and Microsoft, as well as AI-focused firms like Perplexity and OpenAI. We can expect to learn more about Apple's upcoming software features and updates at WWDC 2025, which begins on June 9.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Unlikely to Discuss Siri Upgrades at WWDC; to Be Wary of Unveiling New Features in Advance: Report
