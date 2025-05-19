Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Get Similar Telephoto, Ultra-Wide Cameras As Galaxy S24 FE; Launch Timeline Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2025 11:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Get Similar Telephoto, Ultra-Wide Cameras As Galaxy S24 FE; Launch Timeline Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

The existing Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter as well

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will likely support 8GB of RAM
  • The handset could get a 12-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may ship with Android 16
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may launch in select global markets later this year. A recent leak claimed that the purported handset will likely come with an upgraded selfie camera over the current Galaxy S24 FE, which has a 10-megapixel front sensor. A new report now suggests that the Galaxy S25 FE could retain the telephoto and ultrawide shooters of the existing Fan Edition phone. Notably, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 series handset has previously appeared on Geekbench with an in-house Exynos 2400 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Camera, Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be equipped with an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support, according to a GalaxyClub report. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which was unveiled in India in September 2024, is equipped with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera as well.

According to the report, the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could retain the same ultra-wide sensor as the current Galaxy S24 FE, as well, which uses a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The report further claimed that the handset may launch in select global markets in late September or early October alongside the anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which is expected to be the first foldable Fan Edition model.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could come with an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls, according to an earlier report. The Galaxy S24 FE has a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The Galaxy S25 FE will likely carry a similar 50-megapixel main rear sensor as the current Fan Edition model, the report added.

An earlier Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE with the model number Samsung SM-S731U suggested that it will be powered by an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC. This contradicts an older report, which claimed that the handset could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. An even older leak claims that the Galaxy S25 FE could arrive with the same chipset as the Galaxy S24 FE, which is an Exynos 2400e SoC.

Samsung could launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in different markets with different processors. Readers are advised to take all information with a pinch of salt till we get some official details. Notably, the Geekbench listing hinted that the Galaxy S25 FE will likely support 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Get Similar Telephoto, Ultra-Wide Cameras As Galaxy S24 FE; Launch Timeline Tipped
