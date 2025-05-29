OnePlus 13s is scheduled to launch in India next week and the company's next high-end smartphone will arrive as a more compact version of its 2025 flagship model, the OnePlus 13. It is the first handset from OnePlus to arrive with a new Plus Key, instead of an alert slider. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Days ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 13s, a tipster has leaked the purported price range of the OnePlus 13s in India.

OnePlus 13s Price in India (Expected)

The OnePlus 13s price in India has been leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The upcoming compact smartphone will be priced around Rs. 55,000. The company has yet to reveal the RAM and storage configurations of the OnePlus 13s, as well as the names of its colour options. The handset will be available to purchase via Amazon and the company's website.

If these claims by the tipster are accurate, then the OnePlus 13s will cost more than the OnePlus 13R, and less than the flagship OnePlus 13. In India, the OnePlus 13R was launched at Rs. 42,999, while the price of the OnePlus 13 was set at 69,999.

OnePlus 13s Specifications, Features (Expected)

Ahead of the launch event on June 5, the company has teased key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13s. A microsite on the OnePlus website reveals that the OnePlus 13s will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm, and it will also feature a dedicated Wi-Fi connectivity chip.

The smartphone maker has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will sport a 6.32-inch display, which means this handset will be smaller than both the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R, which feature 6.82-inch and 6.78-inch displays, respectively.

OnePlus has also teased the battery performance of the OnePlus 13, which will be equipped with a reprogrammable Plus Key that is inspired by Apple's Action Button. The handset is also confirmed to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The company has also touted the OnePlus AI features on its upcoming smartphones, which will use a mix of on-device processing and the company's new private computing cloud to support AI features on the handset.

