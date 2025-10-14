OnePlus 15 will launch in China soon, but the company has yet to announce a launch date for its next flagship handset. We've heard about the handset in the form of leaks and official teasers, which tell us that the OnePlus 15 will feature a next-gen BOE display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The handset is confirmed to arrive in a “Sand Dune” colourway with a 165Hz display. It will ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China. While some specifications remain under wraps, fresh leaks have hinted at the battery capacity and charging details of the upcoming handset.

OnePlus 15 Battery, Charging Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared the probable battery size and charging options of the upcoming OnePlus 15 handset in a Weibo post, alongside the details of two more devices. According to the leak, the OnePlus 15 will likely pack two 3,575mAh cells, which suggests that the handset will have a 7,150mAh, or 7,300mAh (typical) battery.

Previously, tipster Bald Panda (translated from Chinese) suggested that the OnePlus 15 will likely pack a 7,300mAh battery. However, this leaker claimed that the handset will likely support 120W wired fast charging, alongside 50W wireless fast charging. The purported smartphone is tipped to launch in black, purple and titanium shades, with an 8.1mm profile and will likely weigh about 211g or 215g.

In his Weibo post, Digital Chat Station writes that the OnePlus 15 will support 100W wired flash charging and could be equipped with a 1.5K+ flat display supplied by BOE with a 165Hz refresh rate. The other two upcoming OnePlus devices are also expected to share these features.

The remaining two battery listings are believed to correspond to the OnePlus Ace 6 and the rumoured OnePlus Turbo model. Of the two, the Ace 6, expected to debut globally as the OnePlus 15R, is reportedly equipped with a 7,600mAh battery, while the latter is said to feature a slightly larger 7,800mAh unit.

There's still no word from OnePlus on when we can expect the flagship OnePlus 15 to debut, but the company is scheduled to unveil its OxygenOS 16 software update on October 16. The OnePlus 15 is likely to debut in China first, and it is expected to make its way to other markets, including India, in the future.

