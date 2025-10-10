Technology News
OnePlus 15 Global Variant Bags IMDA Certification Ahead of Launch in China

The global variant of the OnePlus 15 was spotted on the IMDA website with model number CPH2747.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 13:00 IST
OnePlus 15 Global Variant Bags IMDA Certification Ahead of Launch in China

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 is rumoured to come with a 7,300mAh battery

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 will launch soon with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • OnePlus 15 is currently available for pre-orders in China
  • It could pack a triple rear camera unit
OnePlus 15 is set to launch soon in China. OnePlus has yet to announce the exact release date, but ahead of it, the handset has been spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site. The purported listing suggests the model numbers and a few connectivity options of the OnePlus 15. The upcoming phone is confirmed to ship with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will run on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 and feature a 165Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus 15 is likely to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 15 IMDA Listing Reveals Connectivity Features

The OnePlus 15 with model number has surfaced on Singapore's IMDA website. The listing doesn't reveal any specifications of the phone, but confirms support for 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity on the phone.

oneplus imda OnePlus 15

The listing for the OnePlus 15
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ IMDA

 

The appearance of the OnePlus 15 on the IMDA certification site suggests that a global launch is just around the corner. While it's officially confirmed to debut in China later this month, earlier leaks pointed to an October 27 launch in China and a possible November 13 unveiling for global markets.

The OnePlus 15 is currently available for pre-reservations in China. It is confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will be launched in an Original Dune colourway with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 skin. It is teased to come with an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is currently up for pre-reservations in China.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus 15 will feature a 7,300mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It is tipped to boast a 6.7-inch screen with 1.5K resolution. It could offer an IP68-rated build.

OnePlus is expected to pack a triple rear camera unit on the OnePlus 15, featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
