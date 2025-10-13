Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15 Key Display Features Teased; BOE Set to Unveil New Smartphone Screen on October 14

OnePlus 15 Key Display Features Teased; BOE Set to Unveil New Smartphone Screen on October 14

OnePlus 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It will be offered in a new 'Original Dune' (translated from Chinese) colourway.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 14:31 IST
OnePlus 15 Key Display Features Teased; BOE Set to Unveil New Smartphone Screen on October 14

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 will carry a redesigned square triple-rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 will sport a redesigned rear camera unit
  • OnePlus 15 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon chip
  • The handset is expected to launch in India next month
Advertisement

OnePlus 15, the upcoming successor to last year's flagship OnePlus 13 model, will sport a third-generation BOE Flexible OLED display. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed several display specifications of its next smartphone over the weekend. BOE will unveil its latest display technology on October 14, and it will debut on the next-gen OnePlus flagship. OnePlus isn't waiting for BOE to make its announcement on Tuesday, as it has already revealed various details about the display on the OnePlus 15. The company says that the OnePlus 15 will be the world's first phone to offer a high-resolution screen that refreshes at 165Hz. It is also confirmed to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm.

OnePlus 15 Display Specifications Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the company has confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 15 will sport a third-generation BOE Flexible Oriental Display, which is set to be unveiled in China on October 14. Apart from this, the company has also revealed various other details regarding the handset's screen in subsequent posts. OnePlus and BOE are said to have jointly developed the new custom luminescent materials for the OnePlus 15's screen.

OnePlus claims that the new BOE Oriental screen will offer 13 percent improvement in terms of HBM brightness, 11.8 percent enhanced colour shift, while increasing its lifespan by 30 percent (translated from Chinese) over its predecessor. Moreover, the display is claimed to reduce power consumption by 10 percent on the OnePlus 15.

On top of this, the OnePlus 15 will boast 1.15 mm-thick "ultra-narrow" bezels, thanks to the third-generation Oriental screen.on It will also offer a True Hardware 1-nit Dark Night Display (translated from Chinese).

Additionally, Oppo has developed the new P3 Display Chip, which will be present on the OnePlus 15. It is said to feature a redesigned chip architecture, delivering 1.3 microseconds of single-row pixel charging time. OnePlus claims that it is the "fastest in the industry", being two times faster than the "industry average". It utilises 39 tuning algorithms to make this possible, according to the company.

Recently, the company teased the phone in an 'Original Dune' colourway, which might also be called 'Sand Dune'. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The flagship handset will also feature a redesigned square rear camera module, marking the departure from the circular camera island design seen on earlier OnePlus phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 15 features, OnePlus 15 Display
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Price Slips to $114,800 as US Tariff Shock Triggers Crypto Market Reset
Samsung W26 Launched With 8-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Primary Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 Key Display Features Teased; BOE Set to Unveil New Smartphone Screen on October 14
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  2. Vivo X300 Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch Today
  3. Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Motorola Phones, Tablets
  4. Apple Could Launch Three New Products This Week: What to Expect
  5. Samsung W26 Launched With 8-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Primary Camera
  6. Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched
  2. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says
  4. Singapore Court Approves WazirX Restructuring Plan Following $234 Million Hack
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Alongside Vivo X300: Price, Specifications
  6. Cryptology Key CEO Found Dead in Lamborghini in Ukraine Amidst Cryptocurrency Market Crash
  7. OnePlus Ace 6 Bags 3C Certification Ahead of China Launch; Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers
  9. Oppo Pad 5 Storage Variants, Colourways Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  10. Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 15 Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »