OnePlus 15, the upcoming successor to last year's flagship OnePlus 13 model, will sport a third-generation BOE Flexible OLED display. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed several display specifications of its next smartphone over the weekend. BOE will unveil its latest display technology on October 14, and it will debut on the next-gen OnePlus flagship. OnePlus isn't waiting for BOE to make its announcement on Tuesday, as it has already revealed various details about the display on the OnePlus 15. The company says that the OnePlus 15 will be the world's first phone to offer a high-resolution screen that refreshes at 165Hz. It is also confirmed to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm.

OnePlus 15 Display Specifications Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the company has confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 15 will sport a third-generation BOE Flexible Oriental Display, which is set to be unveiled in China on October 14. Apart from this, the company has also revealed various other details regarding the handset's screen in subsequent posts. OnePlus and BOE are said to have jointly developed the new custom luminescent materials for the OnePlus 15's screen.

OnePlus claims that the new BOE Oriental screen will offer 13 percent improvement in terms of HBM brightness, 11.8 percent enhanced colour shift, while increasing its lifespan by 30 percent (translated from Chinese) over its predecessor. Moreover, the display is claimed to reduce power consumption by 10 percent on the OnePlus 15.

On top of this, the OnePlus 15 will boast 1.15 mm-thick "ultra-narrow" bezels, thanks to the third-generation Oriental screen.on It will also offer a True Hardware 1-nit Dark Night Display (translated from Chinese).

Additionally, Oppo has developed the new P3 Display Chip, which will be present on the OnePlus 15. It is said to feature a redesigned chip architecture, delivering 1.3 microseconds of single-row pixel charging time. OnePlus claims that it is the "fastest in the industry", being two times faster than the "industry average". It utilises 39 tuning algorithms to make this possible, according to the company.

Recently, the company teased the phone in an 'Original Dune' colourway, which might also be called 'Sand Dune'. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The flagship handset will also feature a redesigned square rear camera module, marking the departure from the circular camera island design seen on earlier OnePlus phones.