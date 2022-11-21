Technology News
OnePlus Ace 2 May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, More Specifications Tipped

OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to rival the Redmi K60 and Realme GT Neo 5 at launch.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 November 2022 13:33 IST
OnePlus Ace 2 May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, More Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace 2 will likely succeed the OnePlus Ace (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 tipped to get a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display
  • It may pack up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage
  • The OnePlus Ace said to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to rival the Redmi K60 and Realme GT Neo 5 at launch and will likely launch soon. A reliable tipster has now revealed the alleged specifications of this OnePlus smartphone. It is said to get a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Ace 2 specifications (rumoured)

According to a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar (Twitter: @heyitsyogesh), the OnePlus Ace 2 will get a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this OnePlus smartphone is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus Ace 2 could also sport a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

The OnePlus Ace 2 is said to run on Android 13 with a ColorOS skin on top. It might include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It is said to offer 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus is yet to delve into its price and launch details. A recent report suggested that the OnePlus Ace 2 will rival the Redmi K60 and Realme GT Neo 5 at launch. The latter two handsets are also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

To recall, the OnePlus Ace was launched earlier this year in April at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000). It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus Ace 2 specifications, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
