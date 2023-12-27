Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Set for January 4, Colour Options Revealed

OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch globally and in India as the OnePlus 12R.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2023 13:35 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Set for January 4, Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 is confirmed to launch in black, blue and gold colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 could carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera
  • The phone may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE X1 Oriental OLED LTPO screen
  • The OnePlus Ace 3 is likely to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 3, said to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2, will arrive in China soon. The company recently announced that the phone will be available in a gold colour option. The model is expected to be introduced globally as the OnePlus 12R, which is confirmed to be unveiled on January 23 globally. The phone had previously been speculated to launch in the first week of January 2024. OnePlus has now confirmed the smartphone's launch date and revealed the phone's colour options.

A microsite for the launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 is live on the official OnePlus China website. It confirms that the phone will be unveiled on January 4 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The page reveals that the phone will be offered in three colour options - black, blue, and gold. Also included is a teaser for the launch of the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds, which are expected to come in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey colourways.

OnePlus also announced that the OnePlus Ace 3 will be available for early sale in 20 select cities in China via flagship retail stores starting January 6, from 2pm to 9pm local time (11:30am to 6:30pm IST). Registration for the early sale is currently open. The company added that customers making on-site purchases may be eligible to win Oppo Enco R2 headphones worth CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,100).

Meanwhile, OnePlus China President Louis Li shared a couple of marketing images on Weibo for the OnePlus Ace 3 that also showcases the colour options.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3 is likely to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch BOE X1 Oriental OLED LTPO screen with 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) resolution, global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, peak local brightness of 4,500 nits, and PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz.

The rumoured dual camera unit of the OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is said to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to be a mid-range offering with a glass body and metallic middle frame.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus Ace 3 specifications, OnePlus Ace 3 launch, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto-Related Searches on Google Loses Ranking to Keywords Around AI: Report
Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Said to Hit Store Shelves by Late January or Early February 2024: Kuo

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Set for January 4, Colour Options Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  2. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Base Variant May Offer Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  4. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  5. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped
  6. Oppo Find X7 Series Tipped to Offer High Frame Rate for Mobile Gaming
  7. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  8. Itel A70 to Arrive as India's First 256GB Handset Under Rs. 8,000: Report
  9. Poco X6 Series India Launch Seemingly Teased by Poco India Head
  10. Vivo X100 Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Price Above $42,000 Despite Small Losses, Altcoins Trade Sideways
  2. Apple, Google May Have to Allow Third-Party App Stores, Payments in Japan: Report
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Set for January 4, Colour Options Revealed
  4. Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Said to Hit Store Shelves by Late January or Early February 2024: Kuo
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Base Variant Tipped to Come With Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  6. Crypto-Related Searches on Google Loses Ranking to Keywords Around AI: Report
  7. Oppo Find X7 Series Tipped to Support High Frame Rate for Improved Gaming Performance
  8. Apple Files Appeal After Biden Administration Bans Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Sales in US
  9. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch
  10. Xiaomi 14 India and Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Unveiled at MWC 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »