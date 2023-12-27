OnePlus Ace 3, said to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2, will arrive in China soon. The company recently announced that the phone will be available in a gold colour option. The model is expected to be introduced globally as the OnePlus 12R, which is confirmed to be unveiled on January 23 globally. The phone had previously been speculated to launch in the first week of January 2024. OnePlus has now confirmed the smartphone's launch date and revealed the phone's colour options.

A microsite for the launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 is live on the official OnePlus China website. It confirms that the phone will be unveiled on January 4 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The page reveals that the phone will be offered in three colour options - black, blue, and gold. Also included is a teaser for the launch of the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds, which are expected to come in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey colourways.

OnePlus also announced that the OnePlus Ace 3 will be available for early sale in 20 select cities in China via flagship retail stores starting January 6, from 2pm to 9pm local time (11:30am to 6:30pm IST). Registration for the early sale is currently open. The company added that customers making on-site purchases may be eligible to win Oppo Enco R2 headphones worth CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,100).

Meanwhile, OnePlus China President Louis Li shared a couple of marketing images on Weibo for the OnePlus Ace 3 that also showcases the colour options.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3 is likely to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch BOE X1 Oriental OLED LTPO screen with 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) resolution, global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, peak local brightness of 4,500 nits, and PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz.

The rumoured dual camera unit of the OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is said to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to be a mid-range offering with a glass body and metallic middle frame.

