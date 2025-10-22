Samsung Galaxy S26 series was previously rumoured to comprise new Pro, Edge, and Ultra models. Now, a tipster claims that Samsung has abandoned its plans to change the naming scheme of its flagship Galaxy S-series handsets, and that it will launch the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. This comes after the South Korean tech giant reportedly stopped the development of its next-generation thin and light phone, following low demands and sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Models, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar writes that the South Korean company will continue with its "old" naming scheme for its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup. The Galaxy S26 series is said to comprise the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tipster claims that the company has “given up” on models with a thin and light form factor for now.

This is contrary to previous reports, which suggested that the lineup will include a Pro, an Edge, and an Ultra model. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro was expected to succeed the standard Galaxy S25, whereas the Galaxy S26 Edge was expected to succeed the current Galaxy S25 Edge, while also acting as a replacement to the “Plus” models.

Moreover, this comes almost a week after a report highlighted that Samsung has scrapped the Galaxy S26 Edge project, owing to disappointing sales of the current Galaxy S25 Edge model.

While the global variant of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, it could be equipped with an Exynos 2600 SoC in select regions. A recent report suggested that Samsung has begun mass production of the Galaxy S26 lineup. The report also revealed that the upcoming Samsung Exynos 2600 chip is going to power about 50 percent of units of the series.

Meanwhile, the next-generation Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC was spotted testing on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It reportedly scored 3,047 points in single-core performance and 10,025 points in multi core performance. It could feature a 6+3+1 CPU architecture, with six cores delivering 2.46GHz peak clock speed, three cores clocking at 2.96 GHz, and the performance core offering 3.55 GHz peak clock speed.