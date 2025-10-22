Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Launch With Existing Naming Scheme Used for Galaxy S25 Lineup, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Launch With Existing Naming Scheme Used for Galaxy S25 Lineup, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro was earlier expected to launch in early 2026 as the successor to this year’s Galaxy S25 model.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 17:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Launch With Existing Naming Scheme Used for Galaxy S25 Lineup, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S26+ is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25+ (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The Galaxy S26 series might include three phones
  • The lineup is said to succeed this year’s Galaxy S25 series
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series was previously rumoured to comprise new Pro, Edge, and Ultra models. Now, a tipster claims that Samsung has abandoned its plans to change the naming scheme of its flagship Galaxy S-series handsets, and that it will launch the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. This comes after the South Korean tech giant reportedly stopped the development of its next-generation thin and light phone, following low demands and sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Models, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar writes that the South Korean company will continue with its "old" naming scheme for its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup. The Galaxy S26 series is said to comprise the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tipster claims that the company has “given up” on models with a thin and light form factor for now.

This is contrary to previous reports, which suggested that the lineup will include a Pro, an Edge, and an Ultra model. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro was expected to succeed the standard Galaxy S25, whereas the Galaxy S26 Edge was expected to succeed the current Galaxy S25 Edge, while also acting as a replacement to the “Plus” models.

Moreover, this comes almost a week after a report highlighted that Samsung has scrapped the Galaxy S26 Edge project, owing to disappointing sales of the current Galaxy S25 Edge model.

While the global variant of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, it could be equipped with an Exynos 2600 SoC in select regions. A recent report suggested that Samsung has begun mass production of the Galaxy S26 lineup. The report also revealed that the upcoming Samsung Exynos 2600 chip is going to power about 50 percent of units of the series.

Meanwhile, the next-generation Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC was spotted testing on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It reportedly scored 3,047 points in single-core performance and 10,025 points in multi core performance. It could feature a 6+3+1 CPU architecture, with six cores delivering 2.46GHz peak clock speed, three cores clocking at 2.96 GHz, and the performance core offering 3.55 GHz peak clock speed.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launching Today: Know Price, Features and Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Launch With Existing Naming Scheme Used for Galaxy S25 Lineup, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price Leaked; Could Be Cheaper Than its Predecessor at Launch
  2. OnePlus 15 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of October 27 Launch
  3. iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  4. Redmi K90 Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of October 23 Launch
  5. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro 14-inch, iPad Pro Now Available in India
  6. These iPhones May Launch Next Year to Mark iPhone's 20th Anniversary
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series With Exynos 2600 Could Beat Apple's A19 Pro Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Launch With Existing Naming Scheme Used for Galaxy S25 Lineup, Tipster Claims
  2. Perplexity’s Comet AI Browser Is Vulnerable to Prompt Injections, Says Brave
  3. Kadena Ceases Operations, Says Blockchain Will Run After Foundation Shuts
  4. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's Free Update With Third-Person Mode, New Game+ Arrives December 5
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB of RAM; Company Reveals Colour Options
  6. Netflix Wants to Use AI Across Its Entire From Platform to Content Production Pipeline
  7. OnePlus 15 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in Global Markets; Could Cost Less Than OnePlus 13 at Launch
  8. Apple to Launch iPhone 20, iPhone 18e in H1 2027 to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of iPhone: Report
  9. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Price, Features
  10. Apple's 18-Inch Foldable iPad Said to Be Delayed; Could Launch in 2029 With Hefty Price Tag
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »