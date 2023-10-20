Technology News

OnePlus to Unveil New BOE Display on October 24, Might Offer 3,000 Nits Brightness

OnePlus is expected to use the BOE display on the OnePlus 12.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 October 2023 17:50 IST
OnePlus to Unveil New BOE Display on October 24, Might Offer 3,000 Nits Brightness

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Open's inner and outer screens are rated to deliver a peak brightness of 2,800 nits

Highlights
  • The upcoming display is said to use 2160Hz PWM dimming
  • OnePlus hasn't revealed any details about the upcoming display
  • OnePlus Open has a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup
OnePlus Open with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched on Thursday (October 19) as the brand's first foldable smartphone. Now, OnePlus is gearing up to unveil a new mobile phone screen. OnePlus and its BBK electronics subsidiary Oppo are joining hands with BOE to launch a new display on October 24. The upcoming panel is expected to come with 1,440 pixels resolution and 3,000 nits of brightness. The OnePlus Open is rated to deliver up to 2,800 nits peak brightness.

In a Weibo post on Friday, OnePlus announced that it will unveil a new display in partnership with BOE on October 24. The launch event named “Sunrise·East” will take place in Chongqing, China. The teaser poster suggests that OnePlus's sister firm Oppo will be part of the announcement. The post says “Sunrise·East! In 30 years, we have gone from lagging behind to catching up to surpassing. On October 24, OnePlus joins hands with BOE to invite you to witness a historic moment for Chinese screens!”

OnePlus hasn't revealed any details about the upcoming display. However, a prominent tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the new screen will have a 2K resolution and 3,000 nits of brightness. The upcoming display is said to use 2160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming and single pulse DC. OnePlus is expected to use the BOE display on the OnePlus 12.

The new OnePlus Open's inner and outer screens are rated to deliver a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. The foldable handset runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box and sports a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The display has an Ultra Thin Glass protective material and supports 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. It features a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover display.

OnePlus has equipped the Open foldable handset with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The company says that available memory on the smartphone can be expanded in increments of 4GB, 8GB, and 12GB by utilising unused storage on the handset.

For optics, the OnePlus Open has a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera on the outer screen. The OnePlus Open is equipped with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and houses a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Open price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
OnePlus, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open Specifications, OnePlus Price, Oppo, BOE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
OnePlus to Unveil New BOE Display on October 24, Might Offer 3,000 Nits Brightness
