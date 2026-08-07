The mid-range smartphone market in India is intensely competitive, especially with the soaring prices of memory components. However, there are still some great options to consider in this price bracket. So, if you're planning to upgrade your smartphone and Rs. 30,000 is your budget, then the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is a great avenue to buy one. The sale event, which kicked off today for all users in India, brings discounts across smartphones in all segments. Price cuts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options can be availed of to get the handset on your wishlist at a considerably lower price than its usual market rate.

Read More: Keep up with all of the latest offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale here

The iQOO Z11x 5G is among the biggest highlights of the sale, dropping to an effective sale price of Rs. 22,999. For context, it is usually listed on the e-commerce platform at a starting price of Rs. 28,999 for the base variant.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000

In addition to direct price cuts, buyers can take advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions. Customers can additionally avail of extra cashback on Amazon Pay UPI transactions, unlimited cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, and interest-free EMI through Amazon Pay Later. However, shoppers are advised to go through all of the terms and conditions of the selected offer before proceeding with their purchase.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at some of the best smartphone deals under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

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