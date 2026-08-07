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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Buyers can take advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions during the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 17:18 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

OnePlus N6 is available with discounts during the sale period

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Highlights
  • Shoppers can find good deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000 on Amazon
  • The iQOO Z11x 5G is available for an effective price of Rs. 22,999
  • Additional cashback is available via Amazon Pay UPI and ICICI cards
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The mid-range smartphone market in India is intensely competitive, especially with the soaring prices of memory components. However, there are still some great options to consider in this price bracket. So, if you're planning to upgrade your smartphone and Rs. 30,000 is your budget, then the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is a great avenue to buy one. The sale event, which kicked off today for all users in India, brings discounts across smartphones in all segments. Price cuts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options can be availed of to get the handset on your wishlist at a considerably lower price than its usual market rate.

Read More: Keep up with all of the latest offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale here

The iQOO Z11x 5G is among the biggest highlights of the sale, dropping to an effective sale price of Rs. 22,999. For context, it is usually listed on the e-commerce platform at a starting price of Rs. 28,999 for the base variant.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 30,000

In addition to direct price cuts, buyers can take advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions. Customers can additionally avail of extra cashback on Amazon Pay UPI transactions, unlimited cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, and interest-free EMI through Amazon Pay Later. However, shoppers are advised to go through all of the terms and conditions of the selected offer before proceeding with their purchase.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at some of the best smartphone deals under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Smartphone List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus N6 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11x Rs. 28,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 33,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Here
Realme Narzo 100x Rs. 31,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Here
Redmi A7 Pro 4G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Here
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Here

 

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OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
iQOO Z11x 5G

iQOO Z11x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,344 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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