OnePlus 11 5G is all set to go official in China on January 4, and ahead of it, the Chinese tech brand has released multiple teasers, revealing the specifications of the smartphone. The OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to come in 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM options. Further, it will come equipped with a Bionic Vibration motor for improved performance. It will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The OnePlus 11 is teased to come in two distinct colour options and feature an alert slider and Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup on the rear.

Through new posts on Weibo, OnePlus has confirmed the RAM variants and other specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G. It will come in 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. The company has collaborated with AAC to pack a Bionic Vibration motor on the device that is claimed to offer more efficiency and an advanced experience for users. OnePlus states this collaboration will make the upcoming handset the 'strongest Android' in the market.

OnePlus 11 5G is also said to deliver improved sound features. The Chinese brand has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The OnePlus 11 5G will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. Official renders have suggested two colour options for the device. It is shown with a circular island at the rear. The company has confirmed its association with Hasselblad for the optics. It will have an alert slider as well.

Key specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G have leaked multiple times in the past through TENAA listings. It is said to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 32-megapixel selfie sensor, up to 512GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other possible features. It is expected to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

OnePlus has already announced that the launch of OnePlus 11 5G will take place in China on January 4 at 2:30pm CST (IST). The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds will also debut alongside the smartphone.

The OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7. It will be unveiled alongside OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

