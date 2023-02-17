OnePlus Nord CE 2, which was launched last year in February with Android 11 out-of-the-box, is getting updated to the latest Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 in India. The latest update is currently rolling out to users who have participated in the company's open beta program. It will be rolled out to customers widely in a phased manner, according to OnePlus. The OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 brings performance improvements, new security and privacy features, home widgets, and OnePlus' new Aquamorphic Design.

According to a post shared by OnePlus on its Community page, the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphones in India will first roll out to users who enrolled themselves in the company's Open Beta Programme. The update comes with new design themes, customisation features like Aquamorphic Design theme colours, home screen world clock widget, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 as well as optimised widgets, fonts, and system icons.

The Android 13 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 also brings enhanced security and privacy that adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots, according to OnePlus. It also comes with Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption support for files on the handset.

The latest update has also improved the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience and upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 for gaming to reduce power consumption. Additionally, it also features redesigned media playback control, optimised Quick Settings, and features like the Sidebar Toolbox floating window.

Users can check for the updates manually by heading to the phone's Settings app and install it by selecting Software update >Download the update on their OnePlus Nord CE 2.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in February 2022 with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and Android 11)- based OxygenOS 11 out of the box. The smartphone is receiving its second major OS update. Its first major OS update was Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 in August last year. The handset comes with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup and supports 65W Super VOOC fast charging.

