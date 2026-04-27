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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price Range, Chipset and Other Key Specifications Revealed as India Launch Draws Near

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will be launched in India along with the OnePlus Nord CE 6 model next month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 13:25 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price Range, Chipset and Other Key Specifications Revealed as India Launch Draws Near

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will be offered in two colour options

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will sport a hole punch display cutout
  • The new Nord CE 6 lineup will include two models
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OnePlus Nord CE 6 series is scheduled to be launched in India next week. The lineup will include two models, including the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. While the company has been teasing the details regarding the standard model, little was known about the Lite model, except for its design. Days ahead of its unveiling in the country, the smartphone maker has updated the dedicated microsite for the handset to reveal the price range, specifications, and features. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, unlike the standard model, which will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specification, Features (Expected)

According to the updated microsite for the launch of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. OnePlus says that it will be the “fastest phone” priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. The tech firm also claims that the handset managed to score more than 10,30,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Moreover, it is confirmed to ship with the latest OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16. OnePlus says that the phone will maintain system fluency for up to five years, as per the company's internal test results. On top of this, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will be equipped with a flat screen that will deliver up to 144Hz of refresh rate, featuring a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is claimed to support 144 fps gaming on Subway Surfers. However, the same would be limited to 90 fps in battle royale games, including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Call of Duty Mobile (CODM). The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The tech firm claims that the handset will offer up to two days of battery life, while maintaining “strong” battery capacity after 1,200 full charge cycles.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. The system will be led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone is claimed to support up to 4K video recording and 4K Motion Photos. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is set to be launched in India on May 7 at 12 pm IST.

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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