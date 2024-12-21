Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut Later Than Expected

OnePlus Open 2 might debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but a tipster suggests it may not feature the latest generation flagship chipset for long.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 December 2024 18:45 IST
OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut Later Than Expected

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Open 2 was launched in 2023 and the company has yet to announce its successor

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open 2 could be launched in H2 2025
  • It is expected to be a rebadged Oppo Find N5
  • The firm has yet to announce plans for the OnePlus Open 2
Advertisement

OnePlus Open 2 is expected to launch next year, as the company's second foldable smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker did not launch a successor to the first-generation OnePlus Open in 2024, and a tipster has now shed some light on when we can expect the handset to be unveiled. It is expected to make its debut as a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, which is tipped to arrive in early 2025, along with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

OnePlus Open 2 Could Feature Flagship Snapdragon Chipset for a Few Months

According to details leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user Sanju Chaudhary, the OnePlus Open 2 will be launched at some point in the second half of 2025. Like its predecessor, the handset is expected to arrive as a rebadged version of the Oppo Find N5, which is tipped to arrive in China in early 2025.

If this claim is accurate, then the OnePlus Open 2 could be equipped with the same chipset as its Chinese sibling — the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, if the Open 2 is unveiled in H2 2025, it would mean that the Snapdragon chipset inside would only be a flagship processor for a couple of months — Qualcomm usually launches its new Snapdragon at its annual summit in October.

It's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, as there's no word from OnePlus about whether — or when — the company plans to introduce the successor to the first generation OnePlus Open, which was launched in 2023.

OnePlus Open 2 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) previously leaked some of the specifications of the rumoured OnePlus Open 2. This handset is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and might sport a larger screen. The Open 2 is also expected to pack a 5,700mAh battery (up from 4,800mAh on the first generation model).

The company is also said to be working on a customised USB port for the OnePlus Open 2, and it could equip the handset with Hasselblad tuned rear cameras, according to the tipster. We can expect to learn more about the OnePlus Open 2 and the Oppo FInd N5 in the coming months, leading to their anticipated debut.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,805mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,268x2,440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Open 2, Oppo Find N5, OnePlus Open Specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Blasts Chrome Sale as ‘Extreme’ Remedy at Odds With Law

Related Stories

OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut Later Than Expected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G35 5G Review
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone SE Sales in EU Discontinued Due to Upcoming Regulation: Report
  2. OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut Later Than Expected
  3. Google Blasts Chrome Sale as ‘Extreme’ Remedy at Odds With Law
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications Leaked; Might Be Thicker Than iPhone 17 Air
  5. Qualcomm Secures Key Win in Chips Trial Against Arm
  6. OpenAI Unveils 'o3' Reasoning AI Models in Test Phase
  7. Ancient Bronze Statues Unearthed from Etruscan Healing Spring in Italy
  8. Malayalam Action Thriller Mura Now Streaming on Prime Video
  9. Study Explores Sun’s Magnetic Field Changes and Solar Wind Acceleration
  10. Madanolsavam Streaming Now on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »