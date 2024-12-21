OnePlus Open 2 is expected to launch next year, as the company's second foldable smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker did not launch a successor to the first-generation OnePlus Open in 2024, and a tipster has now shed some light on when we can expect the handset to be unveiled. It is expected to make its debut as a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, which is tipped to arrive in early 2025, along with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

OnePlus Open 2 Could Feature Flagship Snapdragon Chipset for a Few Months

According to details leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user Sanju Chaudhary, the OnePlus Open 2 will be launched at some point in the second half of 2025. Like its predecessor, the handset is expected to arrive as a rebadged version of the Oppo Find N5, which is tipped to arrive in China in early 2025.

If this claim is accurate, then the OnePlus Open 2 could be equipped with the same chipset as its Chinese sibling — the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, if the Open 2 is unveiled in H2 2025, it would mean that the Snapdragon chipset inside would only be a flagship processor for a couple of months — Qualcomm usually launches its new Snapdragon at its annual summit in October.

It's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, as there's no word from OnePlus about whether — or when — the company plans to introduce the successor to the first generation OnePlus Open, which was launched in 2023.

OnePlus Open 2 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) previously leaked some of the specifications of the rumoured OnePlus Open 2. This handset is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and might sport a larger screen. The Open 2 is also expected to pack a 5,700mAh battery (up from 4,800mAh on the first generation model).

The company is also said to be working on a customised USB port for the OnePlus Open 2, and it could equip the handset with Hasselblad tuned rear cameras, according to the tipster. We can expect to learn more about the OnePlus Open 2 and the Oppo FInd N5 in the coming months, leading to their anticipated debut.