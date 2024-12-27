OnePlus Open 2 is expected to land early next year as a follow-up to 2023's OnePlus Open. As we wait for the official announcement, a fresh leak offers insights into its design and specifications. The alleged renders show the OnePlus Open 2 with a larger camera module and slim build. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The foldable smartphone from OnePlus is likely to have an IPX8 rating as well.

Smartprix, in conjunction with Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) and Yawn (@chunvn8888), shared the first possible renders of the OnePlus Open 2, revealing some slight design changes. The large circular rear camera unit of the phone appears similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus Open, but the arrangement of the cameras inside the module is different. The upcoming phone boasts three rear sensors on the top semicircle, while the Hasselblad branding is given at the bottom. The LED flash is located on the top left corner of the panel.

The renders showcase the OnePlus Open 2 in a black colour option with curved rear edges. With less than 10mm thickness the phone could be one of the slimmest foldable phones available in the market right now. It is said to come with an IPX8 rating, which would be an upgrade from the OnePlus Open's IPX4 rating.

OnePlus Open 2 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Open 2 is rumoured to come with an 8-inch LTPO main display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could include a 6.4-inch AMOLED cover screen. The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC could power the phone coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage.

For topics, the OnePlus Open 2 could include a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is tipped to include a 32-megapixel and 20-megapixel selfie shooters. It is likely to carry a 5,900mAh, battery with 80W wired charging support.

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be unveiled by the end of January 2025 in China. It is likely to launch in markets outside China as the OnePlus Open 2.