OnePlus Open is expected to launch soon. Leaked details of the foldable smartphone have been doing rounds on the Internet over the past few months. There have been multiple reports surrounding the design, specifications, and price range of the OnePlus Open. Previously, it was tipped that the phone is likely to launch in India by the end of October. At a recent tech event, the company even confirmed that the handset will come to the Indian market soon. Now, OnePlus has officially teased the India launch of the phone.

In a post shared by OnePlus on X (formerly Twitter), the foldable phone is teased in a semi-folded manner. The OnePlus Open is seen in a black colour option, with the Alert Slider on the left edge of the phone and the volume rocker and the power button on the right edge. The image was posted with the caption, “A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon.” It is likely that OnePlus will confirm the launch date soon.

An earlier leak tipped that the OnePlus Open may be priced in India at under Rs. 1,20,000. Previously leaked renders of the phone have suggested a circular rear camera module placed centrally on the upper side of the back panel. It was also seen with rounded corners and a lychee-like leather finish.

The OnePlus Open is tipped to come with a 7.82-inch (2,440x2,268 pixels) OLED inner screen and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer display, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera of the upcoming OnePlus Open is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone is said to receive a front-facing camera with a 32-megapixel or a 20-megapixel sensor. Expected to be backed by a 4,805mAh battery, the handset is likely to support 100W wired fast charging.

