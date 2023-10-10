Technology News

OnePlus Open India Launch Confirmed, Design Teased: All Details

OnePlus Open is expected to sport a 7.82-inch OLED folding inner display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2023 10:02 IST
Photo Credit: X/OnePlus_In

OnePlus Open teased in a semi-folded state, seen with an alert slider

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The foldable is said to have a 64-megapixel telephoto camera
  • The OnePlus Open is tipped to support 100W fast charging
OnePlus Open is expected to launch soon. Leaked details of the foldable smartphone have been doing rounds on the Internet over the past few months. There have been multiple reports surrounding the design, specifications, and price range of the OnePlus Open. Previously, it was tipped that the phone is likely to launch in India by the end of October. At a recent tech event, the company even confirmed that the handset will come to the Indian market soon. Now, OnePlus has officially teased the India launch of the phone.

In a post shared by OnePlus on X (formerly Twitter), the foldable phone is teased in a semi-folded manner. The OnePlus Open is seen in a black colour option, with the Alert Slider on the left edge of the phone and the volume rocker and the power button on the right edge. The image was posted with the caption, “A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon.” It is likely that OnePlus will confirm the launch date soon.

An earlier leak tipped that the OnePlus Open may be priced in India at under Rs. 1,20,000. Previously leaked renders of the phone have suggested a circular rear camera module placed centrally on the upper side of the back panel. It was also seen with rounded corners and a lychee-like leather finish.

The OnePlus Open is tipped to come with a 7.82-inch (2,440x2,268 pixels) OLED inner screen and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer display, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera of the upcoming OnePlus Open is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone is said to receive a front-facing camera with a 32-megapixel or a 20-megapixel sensor. Expected to be backed by a 4,805mAh battery, the handset is likely to support 100W wired fast charging.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open India launch, OnePlus Open design, OnePlus Open price in India, OnePlus Open specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 8a With Curved Edges, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted in Leaked Renders

