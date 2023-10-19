Technology News

OnePlus Open Global Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

OnePlus' global launch event for its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, kicks off at 7.30pm IST tonight.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 October 2023 11:01 IST
OnePlus Open Global Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Open is confirmed to come with a water drop hinge design

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open is tipped to sport a7.82-inch fluid AMOLED main display
  • The foldable is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • OnePlus Open features Sony’s newest LYTIA-T808 camera sensor
Advertisement

OnePlus is holding its global launch event in Mumbai for its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, today at 7.30pm IST. While OnePlus has teased out a few details about the upcoming phone, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that the OnePlus Open will sport Sony's newest LYTIA-T808 camera sensor. Meanwhile, several leaks have already provided a detailed look at the design and specifications of the foldable. The OnePlus Open is tipped to arrive with a 7.82-inch fluid AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to get two selfie cameras — a 20-megapixel shooter for the inner front camera and a 32-megapixel sensor for the outer one.

OnePlus Open launch event: How to watch livestream

As mentioned before, the global launch event for OnePlus' new foldable phone kicks off tonight at 7.30pm IST. The event is taking place in Mumbai and will be livestreamed on OnePlus India's YouTube channel and on the OnePlus website.

You can also watch the OnePlus event via the YouTube player embedded below, which goes live at 7.30pm

OpenPlus Open launch event: What to expect

OnePlus is likely to only unveil their upcoming foldable at the event, so don't expect any other major surprises. OnePlus will spend time talking about the Sony LYTIA-T808 camera sensor. In a press release earlier this week, the company gave some details about the new sensor. “Adopted by a foldable phone for the first time, this camera sensor boasts Sony's "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel” technology (also known as “Pixel Stacked”) where light adsorption-retention structure was redesigned from ground up, allowing for doubling the light captured and stored for conversion (full well capacity) despite a relative smaller sensor size,” OnePlus said in a press release.

The OnePlus Open is also confirmed to come with a water drop hinge, which is considered to be a more durable hinge design. While OnePlus has confirmed a couple details about its phone, several leaks have already provided a detailed look at the foldable.

Tipster Yogesh Brar had earlier leaked the display and camera specifications of the handset. He has now posted the alleged full spec sheet for the phone on X. The OnePlus Open could sport a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,800 nits of peak brightness, and “Ceramic Guard” protection. The main inner display is tipped be an LTPO 3.0, 7.82-inch fluid AMOLED display, with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits of peak brightness. The displays are said to support Dolby Vision.

The foldable is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will feature OxygenOS 13.2 out-of-the-box. The phone's primary camera is said to be a 48-megapixel Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with OIS support.

Bear in mind that OnePlus has not confirmed any of the above details and a full list of specifications and pricing of the phone will be revealed at the event tonight. The OnePlus Open, however, is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1,39,999 in India and is tipped to go on sale starting October 27.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open Launch, OnePlus
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy A05s With Snapdragon 680 Chip and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus Open Global Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  4. Honor Play 8T With Large 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  6. Nothing OS 2.0.4 Rolling Out for Nothing Phone 1 With New Features
  7. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  9. Spotify Applies These Restrictions When Listening to Music on Free Plan
  10. Here Are the Top Deals on Laptops for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Probing Screen 'Flickering' Issue Impacting Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2: Report
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon
  3. Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Freeze Bank Accounts Worth Rs 32.66 Crore in Cryptocurrency Fraud Probe
  4. OnePlus Open Global Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy A05s With Snapdragon 680 Chip and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. YouTube Updated With Stable Volume, Improved Seeking, Hum to Search and More
  7. Reddit to Draw Curtains on Crypto Based ‘Community Points’ Programme, Blames Stability Concerns
  8. Windows 11 Now Running on Over 400 Million Monthly Active Devices: Report
  9. Xbox Game Pass Will Not Include Activision Games Like Call of Duty Until 2024, Phil Spencer Explains Why
  10. Apple to Refresh 24-Inch iMac Next Year, Higher-End iMac With Mini-LED Display Coming in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »