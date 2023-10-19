OnePlus is holding its global launch event in Mumbai for its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, today at 7.30pm IST. While OnePlus has teased out a few details about the upcoming phone, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that the OnePlus Open will sport Sony's newest LYTIA-T808 camera sensor. Meanwhile, several leaks have already provided a detailed look at the design and specifications of the foldable. The OnePlus Open is tipped to arrive with a 7.82-inch fluid AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to get two selfie cameras — a 20-megapixel shooter for the inner front camera and a 32-megapixel sensor for the outer one.

OnePlus Open launch event: How to watch livestream

As mentioned before, the global launch event for OnePlus' new foldable phone kicks off tonight at 7.30pm IST. The event is taking place in Mumbai and will be livestreamed on OnePlus India's YouTube channel and on the OnePlus website.

You can also watch the OnePlus event via the YouTube player embedded below, which goes live at 7.30pm

OpenPlus Open launch event: What to expect

OnePlus is likely to only unveil their upcoming foldable at the event, so don't expect any other major surprises. OnePlus will spend time talking about the Sony LYTIA-T808 camera sensor. In a press release earlier this week, the company gave some details about the new sensor. “Adopted by a foldable phone for the first time, this camera sensor boasts Sony's "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel” technology (also known as “Pixel Stacked”) where light adsorption-retention structure was redesigned from ground up, allowing for doubling the light captured and stored for conversion (full well capacity) despite a relative smaller sensor size,” OnePlus said in a press release.

The OnePlus Open is also confirmed to come with a water drop hinge, which is considered to be a more durable hinge design. While OnePlus has confirmed a couple details about its phone, several leaks have already provided a detailed look at the foldable.

Tipster Yogesh Brar had earlier leaked the display and camera specifications of the handset. He has now posted the alleged full spec sheet for the phone on X. The OnePlus Open could sport a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,800 nits of peak brightness, and “Ceramic Guard” protection. The main inner display is tipped be an LTPO 3.0, 7.82-inch fluid AMOLED display, with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits of peak brightness. The displays are said to support Dolby Vision.

The foldable is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will feature OxygenOS 13.2 out-of-the-box. The phone's primary camera is said to be a 48-megapixel Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with OIS support.

Bear in mind that OnePlus has not confirmed any of the above details and a full list of specifications and pricing of the phone will be revealed at the event tonight. The OnePlus Open, however, is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1,39,999 in India and is tipped to go on sale starting October 27.

