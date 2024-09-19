Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A56 has been allegedly spotted on the IMEI database with model number SM-A566B/DS.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 14:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A55 has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Galaxy A55 was launched with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset
  • Exynos 1580 was spotted on Geekbench with model number S5E8855
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Galaxy A55 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999
Samsung launched the Galaxy A55 with Exynos 1480 chipset and triple rear cameras earlier this year. Now, the Galaxy A56 is said to be in the works as a successor. Samsung is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, the unannounced Galaxy A series phone has been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database. It could run on Samsung's new Exynos 1580 chipset. It is anticipated to come with a notable performance boost compared to its predecessor.

As per a report by Smartprix, the Samsung Galaxy A56 has made its appearance on the IMEI database with the model number SM-A566B/DS. Notably, the Galaxy A55 is associated with model number SM-A556B/DS.

The Galaxy A55 came with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset in March this year. Based on this, the publication suggests that the Exynos 1580 chipset would debut with the upcoming Galaxy A56. This midrange chipset codenamed 'Santa' could be as powerful as the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It could use a three-cluster CPU architecture and would bring significant performance upgrades over Exynos 1480.

The Exynos 1580 was recently spotted on the Geekbench platform with model number S5E8855. It has prime CPU cores capped at 2.91GHz, three capped at 2.6GHz and four cores with a frequency of 1.95GHz. The chipset scored 1,046 scores in single-core testing and 3,678 for multi-core testing.

Like the Galaxy A55 5G, the Galaxy A56 is expected to go official in the first quarter of next year, presumably in March.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price, Specifications

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Galaxy A55 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) AMOLED display. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It has a 32-megapixel front camera as well.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging on the Galaxy A55 5G. It has IP67 water and dust resistance build.

 

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A56 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC
