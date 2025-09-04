Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G was launched in select markets on Thursday. The handset is the latest addition to the Oppo Reno 14 series, whose global lineup comprises three models — Reno 14F, Reno 14, and Reno 14 Pro. The handset sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED flexible screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera as part of a triple rear camera unit. It gets IP68 + IP69 dust and water ingress protection ratings.

The Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G is currently listed on the company's Luxembourg website, in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The pricing of the handset is yet to be revealed, and it will be sold in Opal Blue and Luminous Green colour options.

Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + eSIM) Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. It sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,372 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,400nits peak brightness, and 397ppi pixel density.

The Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G is powered by Qualcomm's 6s Gen 1 chipset. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, and an Adreno 710 GPU. Oppo has equipped the Reno 14 FS 5G with several AI-backed features, including Google's Circle to Search, Gemini, AI Translate, AI Call Summary, and AI VoiceScribe for productivity. It also has camera-centric AI features like AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Style Transfer.

The handset features a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 112-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. You also get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 158.12×74.97×7.74mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 180g. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water ingress. The Reno 14 FS 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

