Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F19s, Oppo A77s and More to Get Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update

Oppo ColorOS 13 will bring a new aquamorphic design, improved system speed, stability, battery life, and more.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 February 2023 17:02 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo will roll out the stable update of ColorOS 13 in a phased manner

Highlights
  • Oppo ColorOS 13 update will be available on F21s Pro 5G from February 7
  • Oppo F19s, Oppo F19 and Oppo A77s will get the update starting February 2
  • Oppo F19 Pro will get ColorOS 13 beta starting February 14

Oppo is in the process of rolling out Android 13-based ColorOS 13 software update a number of smartphones in India and other regions. The list of smartphones getting the latest ColorOS 13 stable version in February in India includes Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F19s, Oppo F19, and Oppo A77s. Starting February 7, the ColorOS 13 will be rolled out to these phones in a phased manner. The latest ColosOS 13 update brings in a new aquamorphic design, improved system speed, stability, battery life, and more.

Oppo has stated on its official website that a number of smartphones will be getting in the Oppo F and A series in India will get the latest Android 13-based ColorsOS 13 in February. While the Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F19 and Oppo A77s are scheduled to receive the stable version of ColorOS 13 from February 22. Currently, these phones are in the process of getting the beta version of the ColorOS 13 update. Additionally, the Oppo F19 Pro will receive the beta update for ColorOS 13 starting February 14.

Meanwhile, the smartphone company is currently rolling out the latest stable OS update on Find X2, Reno 8 series, Reno 7 5G series, Reno 6 series, Reno 5 series, as well as F21 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10 and a few more.

The ColorOS 13 update brings new customizable UI, aquamorphic design theme colours, faster system speed, better stability, improved battery life, smart AOD, multi-screen connect, home screen management and other features.

In December 2022, Oppo announced that it will be offering four years of ColorOS updates and five years of security updates to "selected flagship models in 2023". However, the company is yet to reveal the names of the smartphone models which will receive these OS updates. As of now, the company offers three ColorOS updates and four years of security updates for its current flagship models. 

 

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo OS update, Android 13, ColorOS 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
