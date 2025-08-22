Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo F31 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Oppo F31 Pro+ Said to Feature 7,000mAh Battery

Oppo F31 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Oppo F31 Pro+ Said to Feature 7,000mAh Battery

Oppo F31 Pro+ could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM, according to details shared by a tipster.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 18:42 IST
Oppo F31 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Oppo F31 Pro+ Said to Feature 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F31 series might not feature major camera upgrades over the Oppo F29 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo F31 series could come with some upgrades over the F29 series
  • Oppo F31 series could include three handsets
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Oppo F31 series is expected to launch in India soon, according to a tipster. The latest leak tells us that the Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ are all headed to the country. Ahead of the supposed unveiling, a tipster has revealed the specifications of one of the three handsets in the lineup, ahead of its anticipated launch in the country. A report highlighted that the phones might arrive with minor upgrades over the existing Oppo F29 series, which was launched in March.

Oppo F31 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that Oppo might launch the Oppo F31 Pro+ variant in India and revealed some of its specifications. It is expected to launch in the country as part of the Oppo F31 series, which also comprises the Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro models.

The Oppo F31 Pro+ is said to sport a flat display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Chinese smartphone maker is tipped to equip the handset with a 7,000mAh battery. 

A recent report highlighted that the company might launch the Oppo F31 series in India in September. The lineup was earlier tipped to include the Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro. However, the latest leak suggests that there could be three phones in the purported lineup.

On top of this, the Oppo F31 series might not offer major upgrades over the Oppo F29 series in the camera or the chipset department, the report added. However, it could feature “enhanced” 360-degree Armor Body durability, along with “significant” network performance improvements.

The company's existing Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G models were launched in India in March 2025. Both the handsets sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,200nits brightness level. The standard model is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, while the Pro variant ships with a Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC.

For optics, the Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G feature 50-megapixel primary rear cameras, paired with 2-megapixel secondary sensors. On the front, the phones ship with 16-megapixel selfie cameras.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo, Oppo F31 series India launch, Oppo F31 Pro Plus Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition Refreshed With Embedded Lab-Grown Diamond
Oppo F31 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Oppo F31 Pro+ Said to Feature 7,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  2. Oppo Testing Three Reno 15 Series Models With Flat Displays, Tipster Says
  3. Red Magic 11 Pro Arrives on Geekbench With This Flagship Snapdragon Chip
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India With 3X Periscope Zoom Camera
  5. OnePlus Ace 6, Upcoming Realme Phone May Debut With 8,000mAh Batteries
  6. Coolie OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Bungie CEO Pete Parsons Is Leaving the Studio After Two Decades Amidst Restructuring
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series Reportedly in Testing; Series Said to Include Three Models With Flat Displays
  3. Red Magic 11 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Appears on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  4. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop Brilliant Collection With Swarovski Crystals to Launch in India on September 1
  5. Oppo F31 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Oppo F31 Pro+ Said to Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Itel Zeno 20 With Unisoc T7100 Chip, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Diamond Edition Refreshed With Embedded Lab-Grown Diamond
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Said to Feature 4,900mAh Battery
  9. GTA Online Players Can Claim GTA$1 Million Cash As Part of Rockstar’s ‘End of Summer’ Giveaway
  10. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Timeline Leaked, Two Models Said to Debut First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »