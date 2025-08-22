Oppo F31 series is expected to launch in India soon, according to a tipster. The latest leak tells us that the Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ are all headed to the country. Ahead of the supposed unveiling, a tipster has revealed the specifications of one of the three handsets in the lineup, ahead of its anticipated launch in the country. A report highlighted that the phones might arrive with minor upgrades over the existing Oppo F29 series, which was launched in March.

Oppo F31 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that Oppo might launch the Oppo F31 Pro+ variant in India and revealed some of its specifications. It is expected to launch in the country as part of the Oppo F31 series, which also comprises the Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro models.

The Oppo F31 Pro+ is said to sport a flat display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Chinese smartphone maker is tipped to equip the handset with a 7,000mAh battery.

A recent report highlighted that the company might launch the Oppo F31 series in India in September. The lineup was earlier tipped to include the Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro. However, the latest leak suggests that there could be three phones in the purported lineup.

On top of this, the Oppo F31 series might not offer major upgrades over the Oppo F29 series in the camera or the chipset department, the report added. However, it could feature “enhanced” 360-degree Armor Body durability, along with “significant” network performance improvements.

The company's existing Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G models were launched in India in March 2025. Both the handsets sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,200nits brightness level. The standard model is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, while the Pro variant ships with a Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC.

For optics, the Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G feature 50-megapixel primary rear cameras, paired with 2-megapixel secondary sensors. On the front, the phones ship with 16-megapixel selfie cameras.