Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 20 India Launch

Oppo F29 5G will be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2025 10:55 IST
Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 20 India Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F29 5G series handsets will come with a 360-degree Armour Body

Highlights
  • Oppo F29 5G will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery
  • The phones are claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings
  • The Oppo F29 Pro 5G will support 80W SuperVOOC charging
Oppo F29 5G series will be unveiled in India on March 20. The company previously confirmed several features of the base Oppo F29 5G and the F29 Pro 5G, including design and colour options. Now, the chipset, battery, and charging details of the handsets have been revealed. Oppo has also listed the RAM and storage configurations of the phones on its official microsite. Notably, recent leaks have also hinted at the expected price range of the Oppo F29 5G series in the country.

Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features

The standard Oppo F29 5G will come with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, according to a press release by the company. It is said to have an AnTuTu score of over 7,40,000. The official microsite of the phone revealed that it will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. 

Meanwhile, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC with an AnTuTu score of 6,50,000, Oppo confirmed. The handset will be available in RAM and storage options of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

The base Oppo F29 5G will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support, while the Pro variant will carry a 6,000mAh cell with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Both Oppo F29 5G series handsets will support AI LinkBoost Technology and a Hunter Antenna Architecture, which is claimed to boost signal strength by 300 percent. They will have 4x4 MIMO support for B40, B3, and B39 frequency bands. 

The Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G are claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance. They will have 360-degree Armour Body and military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certifications as well. The phones are teased to support underwater photography.

Oppo F29 5G will be offered in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple colourways, while the F29 Pro 5G will come in Granite Black and Marble White finishes. The phones will launch in India on March 20 and can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo India e-store.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
BWA Launches 100-Day Crypto SAFE Campaign to Educate Web3 Investors on Risks

Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 20 India Launch
