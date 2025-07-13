The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is well underway in India. It started on July 12 and will run through July 14, giving buyers a chance to get their hands on all the products in their wishlist. Exclusive to Prime members, the sale brings lucrative deals on a wide range of products across different categories. It becomes one of the best avenues to upgrade from your existing smartphone, with price cuts of up to 40 percent on various models from several manufacturers. We recently compiled a list of the best deals on Samsung smartphones, OnePlus smartphones, and handsets from Vivo and iQOO. However, if purchasing an Oppo phone is on your mind, then our latest article will help you find the best deals during the Amazon sale.

The recently launched Oppo Reno 14 5G and Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G are already available with discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 54,999, buyers can purchase both handsets for as low as Rs. 34,200 and Rs. 45,000, respectively.

Best Deals on Oppo Smartphones During Prime Day Sale

Apart from discounts, Amazon has also rolled out exchange benefits, bank-related offers, and coupon discounts on Prime Day Sale 2025. There's a 10 percent bank discount up to Rs. 6,250 on transactions carried out with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, as well as SBI Credit Card. Customers can also trade-in their old handsets for a new Oppo smartphone for a further reduction in the market rate of the product. And those who do not wish to pay the full price of the handset upfront can avail of no-cost EMI offers. With that out of the way, let's dive into some of the best deals on Oppo smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link Oppo Reno 14 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 34,200 Buy Now Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Rs. 54,999 Rs. 45,000 Buy Now Oppo F29 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 23,400 Buy Now Oppo F29 Pro 5G Rs. 34,999 Rs. 27,000 Buy Now

