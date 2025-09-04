Oppo F31 series of smartphones is expected to launch in India soon. New leaks about these smartphones have now surfaced online, which hint at the price range of the phones in the country. The launch timeline of the lineup has been tipped as well, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming Oppo F31 lineup. The series is expected to comprise the standard Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro and Oppo F31 Pro+ variants. The design and colour options of the rumoured smartphones have also been leaked.

Oppo F31 Series India Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

The Oppo F1 series is expected to launch in India on September 12, according to a 91Mobiles report. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the base Oppo F31 will be priced in the country under Rs. 20,000. Meanwhile, the Oppo F31 Pro and Oppo F31 Pro+ are expected to cost less than Rs. 30,000 and less than Rs. 35,000, respectively.

The tipster shared leaked images of the Oppo F31 series as well. The vanilla Oppo F31 appears with a square camera module with rounded edges in the top left corner of the rear panel. It is expected to come in Blue, Green and Red shades.

Meanwhile, the Oppo F31 Pro variant has a centred squircle-shaped rear camera module and is tipped to be offered in Gold and Grey colourways. The top-of-the-line Oppo F31 Pro+ will likely have a centred, circular rear camera module and could be available in Blue, Pink, and White colour variants.

The Oppo F31 series of smartphones will feature a 7,000mAh battery, the tipster added. The lineup is claimed to have IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The aforementioned report also states that the series will come with a 50-megapixel main rear camera, alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will also likely get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. However, it is unclear if these features will be the same for all three models in the series.

The report further claimed that the Oppo F31 Pro+ will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It added that the handsets in the Oppo F31 series are expected to support 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

