Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: Expected Price in India, Specifications

The Oppo F31 series may come with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 September 2025 09:46 IST
Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F31 Pro 5G (top) and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G (bottom) have been teased by the brand

Highlights
  • Oppo F31 series will be launched in India on September 15 at 12pm IST
  • The base Oppo F31 is tipped to be priced under Rs. 20,000
  • All three variants are expected to debut with 7,000mAh batteries
The Oppo F31 series is all set to be launched in India next week. The brand has announced the launch date of its upcoming F-Series smartphone lineup. As per the rumours, three handsets are in line for debut — Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G. All three phones are branded are “Durable Champion” in the marketing material, which suggests that there might be a big emphasis on durability.

Oppo F31 Series India Launch Date

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Oppo announced that the Oppo F31 series will be launched in India on September 15 at 12pm IST. It is expected to be a mid-range offering, arriving as the successor to the Oppo F29 series, which debuted in March this year.

Oppo F31 Series Price in India (Expected)

According to reports, the price of Oppo F31 5G will begin under Rs. 20,000 in India. It would make the handset less expensive than its predecessor, which had a starting price of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

On the other hand, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G may be priced under Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000, respectively. This rumoured pricing puts it on par with the Oppo F29 Pro 5G, which cost Rs. 29,999 at launch. There was no 'Pro Plus' variant in the previous lineup.

Oppo F31 Series Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo F31 series is reported to debut with IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. All three smartphones in the lineup are said to come with a 50-megapixel main rear camera, alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Oppo F31 series may get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Further, the upcoming smartphone lineup will debut with a 7,000mAh battery, as per a tipster.

In terms of design, the standard Oppo F31 5G model appears to have a square camera module with rounded edges, located at the top left corner of the rear panel. It might be sold in Blue, Green and Red colourways.

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G, meanwhile, may feature a centred squircle-shaped rear camera module. It is expected to be available in Gold and Grey colourways. The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G is the top-most model in the lineup, sporting a centred and circular rear camera unit. The purported handset could be available in Blue, Pink, and White colours.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch date of the Oppo F31 series in India.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals Radical Camera Upgrade and Pro-Level Cooling
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series: A New Chapter in Productivity, Creativity, and AI

Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: Expected Price in India, Specifications
