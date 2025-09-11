Technology News
English Edition

Oppo F31 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 15 India Launch

Oppo F31 series is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 15:06 IST
Oppo F31 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 15 India Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F31 series could be offered in two colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo F31 series will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Oppo F31 series is confirmed to launch in September in India
  • The company announced the India launch date recently
Advertisement

Oppo F31 series launch date was recently confirmed by the Chinese smartphone maker. Now, the company has published a microsite for the upcoming handset on the Oppo India website, which confirms several key specifications ahead of its arrival. The company has also shared the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the smartphone, which will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a circular camera island.

Oppo F31 Specifications (Expected)

The dedicated microsite of the upcoming Oppo F31 series reveals that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The company claims that the phone scored more than 8,90,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. In smoothness, the company claims that the Oppo F31 Pro 5G series scored between 20,000 to 30,000 points at 40 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the lineup will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. It will be a 5G-enabled smartphone lineup. To prevent it from overheating, the Oppo F31 series is confirmed to carry a 5,219mm SuperCool VC (Vapour Chamber) system as well.

According to the microsite, the phones in the lineup are confirmed to come with “IP69+IP68+IP66” rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the microsite reveals that the Oppo F31 series features “Damage-proof” 360-degree armour body.

The promotional poster on the microsite shows two smartphones, one with a circular triple rear camera module in a golden colourway, and another with a squircle rear camera island in a blue shade. However, earlier leaks suggest that the upcoming lineup could include the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G.

Oppo recently announced that the Oppo F31 series will launch in India on September 15 at 12pm IST. Previous leaks suggest that it could be a mid-range offering. The standard Oppo F31 5G could be priced in India under Rs. 20,000, while the Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G could come with a price tag of under Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000, respectively. The company will reportedly offer the standard model in blue, green and red colourways.

For optics, the entire Oppo F31 lineup is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it is said to carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo F31 series, Oppo F31 series specifications, Oppo F31 series launch in India, Oppo F31, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Now Expands to Mumbai With 10-Minute Deliveries for Groceries, Essentials

Related Stories

Oppo F31 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 15 India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
  3. Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With This Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPU
  4. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service in Now Available in This City
  5. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Instagram Reels Viewership Surpasses TV in India, Meta Report Claims
  7. Realme P3 Lite 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Reels Viewership Surpasses TV in India, Meta Report Claims
  2. Oppo F31 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 15 India Launch
  3. Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU: Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon Now Expands to Mumbai With 10-Minute Deliveries for Groceries, Essentials
  5. Arm C1 CPU Series Announced With Faster On-Device AI Performance and Better Efficiency for Smartphones
  6. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica, Green Hell and More in September
  7. Bitcoin Crosses $114,000 as US PPI Report Lifts Rate Cut Hopes
  8. Amazon Said to Be Developing AR Glasses With Camera, Display and Speakers
  9. YouTube Begins Global Rollout of Multi-Language Audio Dubbing Feature for Creators
  10. iPhone Air Design Vision Explained by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Other Executives
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »