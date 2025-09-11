Oppo F31 series launch date was recently confirmed by the Chinese smartphone maker. Now, the company has published a microsite for the upcoming handset on the Oppo India website, which confirms several key specifications ahead of its arrival. The company has also shared the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the smartphone, which will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a circular camera island.

Oppo F31 Specifications (Expected)

The dedicated microsite of the upcoming Oppo F31 series reveals that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The company claims that the phone scored more than 8,90,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. In smoothness, the company claims that the Oppo F31 Pro 5G series scored between 20,000 to 30,000 points at 40 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the lineup will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. It will be a 5G-enabled smartphone lineup. To prevent it from overheating, the Oppo F31 series is confirmed to carry a 5,219mm SuperCool VC (Vapour Chamber) system as well.

According to the microsite, the phones in the lineup are confirmed to come with “IP69+IP68+IP66” rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the microsite reveals that the Oppo F31 series features “Damage-proof” 360-degree armour body.

The promotional poster on the microsite shows two smartphones, one with a circular triple rear camera module in a golden colourway, and another with a squircle rear camera island in a blue shade. However, earlier leaks suggest that the upcoming lineup could include the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G, and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G.

Oppo recently announced that the Oppo F31 series will launch in India on September 15 at 12pm IST. Previous leaks suggest that it could be a mid-range offering. The standard Oppo F31 5G could be priced in India under Rs. 20,000, while the Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G could come with a price tag of under Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000, respectively. The company will reportedly offer the standard model in blue, green and red colourways.

For optics, the entire Oppo F31 lineup is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it is said to carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

