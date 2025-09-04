Technology News
Kannappa Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch This Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Online

Kannappa is a Telugu-language film that stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role.

Updated: 4 September 2025 20:30 IST
Kannappa Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch This Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Online

Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Kannappa's OTT release was reportedly pushed back a few hours

Highlights
  • Kannappa is a Telugu devotional drama movie
  • It stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Kannappa is a Telugu devotional movie that is finally available to stream on the OTT platforms. Starring Vishnu Manchu, this film revolves around Thinnadu, initially an atheist, and explores his journey of transformation from a rebel against tribal sacrifices to becoming a legendary devotee, Kannappa. This movie exemplifies Thinnadu's spiritual journey most beautifully. Also, the movie features prominent stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas. The movie is highly emotional, thought-provoking, and a complete spiritual entertainer for all age groups.

Kannappa OTT Release: Where to Watch

This movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch the movie.

Kannappa OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is a devotional drama that follows an atheist Thinnadu, a tribal leader, who is a rebel against the age-old tribal sacrifices. However, his life takes a wild turn when he finds a Shiva lingam in the forest. Challenging his devotion, he begins to transform into a deep worshipper wholeheartedly. As he embarks on a quest to become the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva, he is then challenged by lord Shiva himself and put to on test.

Kannappa OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Kannappa is a multi-starrer movie that features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. He has been further supported by Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, R. Sarathkumar, and more. The movie has been written by Vishnu Manchu himself. The music is composed by Stephen Devassy. The cinematographer of the movie is Sheldon Chau.

Kannappa OTT Release: Reception

The movie was theatrically released on June 27, 2025, but did not do well at the Box Office. However, makers are positive about the digital release. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.4/10.

 

Kannappa Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch This Vishnu Manchu-Starrer Online
