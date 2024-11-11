Technology News
  iPhone 16 Plus Survives Durability Test, Shows Better Scratch Resistance Compared to Other Phones

iPhone 16 Plus Survives Durability Test, Shows Better Scratch Resistance Compared to Other Phones

The iPhone 16 Plus appears to show very faint scratches at level six when scratched with a razor blade.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 10:18 IST
iPhone 16 Plus Survives Durability Test, Shows Better Scratch Resistance Compared to Other Phones

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 89,900

Highlights
  • YouTuber Zack Nelson recently tested iPhone 16 Plus for its durability
  • It resisted scratches until level 7 on the Mohs hardness scale
  • The handset also performed well in the structural integrity test
iPhone 16 series was launched in September comprising four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based tech giant's Plus model packages all of the same features as the base model but in a bigger, 6.7-inch form factor. Nearly two months after its debut, YouTube users have been testing the smartphone's durability through various "scratch" tests and the handset appears to survive better compared to other devices in the market.

iPhone 16 Plus Durability Test

YouTuber Zack Nelson, popularly known by his channel name JerryRigEverything, has now tested the new iPhone 16 Plus for its durability in a recent YouTube video. The smartphone was tested for seven years worth of damage. As per his claims, the Plus model outperforms other smartphones, especially on the Mohs hardness scale.

During the scratch test, the iPhone 16 Plus appears to show very faint scratches at level six when scratched with a razor blade. Only at level seven do the deeper groves appear distinctly. This is in stark contrast to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which showed very prominent lines even at level six which could not be rubbed off. The YouTuber says Apple's latest generation Ceramic Shield “still feels very smooth”.

However, that is not the case for the rest of the smartphone as its 85 percent recycled aluminium frame easily gets scratched. The side panels, including the power and volume buttons on the iPhone 16 Plus visibly get some damage with blade scratches.

When put to fire test, the smartphone's display did not get a permanent burn mark and its Super Retina XDR display still appeared to work. The iPhone 16 Plus also survived the bend test, showing good structural strength without any visible cracks or fractures on its chassis. However, it should be noted that these tests are not a definitive indicator of the ability of these handsets to survive real-world damage and are just meant for reference purposes.

The YouTuber suggests that it might be even easier to repair than the Pro models courtesy of the new electrically de-bonding adherent at the back which loses its abilities when a current is passed through it. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro models still feature the traditional adhesive glue pull tabs.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Instagram Gets Rid of ‘Annoying’ Automatic Feed Refreshing When App is Opened



