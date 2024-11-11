iPhone 16 series was launched in September comprising four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based tech giant's Plus model packages all of the same features as the base model but in a bigger, 6.7-inch form factor. Nearly two months after its debut, YouTube users have been testing the smartphone's durability through various "scratch" tests and the handset appears to survive better compared to other devices in the market.

iPhone 16 Plus Durability Test

YouTuber Zack Nelson, popularly known by his channel name JerryRigEverything, has now tested the new iPhone 16 Plus for its durability in a recent YouTube video. The smartphone was tested for seven years worth of damage. As per his claims, the Plus model outperforms other smartphones, especially on the Mohs hardness scale.

During the scratch test, the iPhone 16 Plus appears to show very faint scratches at level six when scratched with a razor blade. Only at level seven do the deeper groves appear distinctly. This is in stark contrast to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which showed very prominent lines even at level six which could not be rubbed off. The YouTuber says Apple's latest generation Ceramic Shield “still feels very smooth”.

However, that is not the case for the rest of the smartphone as its 85 percent recycled aluminium frame easily gets scratched. The side panels, including the power and volume buttons on the iPhone 16 Plus visibly get some damage with blade scratches.

When put to fire test, the smartphone's display did not get a permanent burn mark and its Super Retina XDR display still appeared to work. The iPhone 16 Plus also survived the bend test, showing good structural strength without any visible cracks or fractures on its chassis. However, it should be noted that these tests are not a definitive indicator of the ability of these handsets to survive real-world damage and are just meant for reference purposes.

The YouTuber suggests that it might be even easier to repair than the Pro models courtesy of the new electrically de-bonding adherent at the back which loses its abilities when a current is passed through it. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro models still feature the traditional adhesive glue pull tabs.