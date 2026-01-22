The Oppo Find N6 is expected to be launched this year as the company's latest flagship foldable and the successor to the Find N5, which was introduced in February. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the book-style foldable has been listed on a certification website in China, which hints towards its imminent launch in the region. While the company has yet to confirm the handset, it is said to be the first foldable powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Oppo Find N6 3C Certification

An Oppo smartphone was discovered on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) website, otherwise known as 3C. The listing suggests that the purported handset may have two variants, bearing the model numbers PLP110 and PLP120. While details officially remain under wraps, these are expected to be the standard and satellite communication editions, respectively, of the purported Oppo Find X6.

Oppo Find N6's 3C Listing

The 3C certification listing does not reveal the handset's moniker, however, the listed model number corroborates it to be the Oppo Find N6, which is expected to go official in China soon. The 3C certification, notably, is a mandatory safety assessment that devices must go through before getting permission to enter the Chinese market.

The certification also reveals support for 80W wired fast charging, which is the same as the Oppo Find N5.

Oppo Find N6 Specifications (Rumoured

The Oppo Find N6 may sport an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG inner display with a 2K resolution and a 6.62-inch cover screen. As per reports, the book-style foldable may be offered in three colourways — Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange (translated from Chinese), and tip the scales at 225g.

For optics, the Oppo Find N6 is rumoured to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 200-megapixel camera. It is also rumoured to come with a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor for better colour accuracy, white balance, and image quality.

Per reports, the Oppo Find N6 will be the first foldable to come with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It may be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Oppo Find N6 is expected to pack a dual battery, comprising 2,700mAh and 3,150mAh cells. It may have a total capacity of 5,850mAh, which could be advertised as 6,000mAh. While Oppo has yet to confirm the Find N6, it is expected to be launched in Q1 2026, between January and March.