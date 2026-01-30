Technology News
Oppo Find X9s, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find N6 Global Launch Timelines and Colourways Leaked

Oppo Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra will reportedly be launched in select global markets in Q2 of 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 14:17 IST
Oppo Find X9 Pro (pictured) carries a square rear camera module

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to launch with quad rear cameras
  • The smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch
The Oppo Find X9 was launched in India in November 2025, along with the Find X9 Pro. The two handsets are currently on sale in the country in two colourways each. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker appears to be gearing up to unveil two new Find X9 series models, and a tipster has leaked the global launch timeline of the Oppo Find X9s and Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The company is also expected to unveil its new foldable, the Oppo Find N6, in select countries outside China in the coming months. The colour options of the three handsets have also surfaced online, ahead of their anticipated debut.

Oppo Find X9s, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find N6 Global Launch Timeline, Colourways (Expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the purported Oppo Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra will be launched in select global markets in the second quarter (Q2) of this year. Meanwhile, the tech firm's rumoured foldable, the Oppo Find N6, might arrive in March. Additionally, the leaker has shared the colourways of the three upcoming Oppo smartphones.

The Find X9s is said to be launched in Titanium, Orange, and Blue colourways, while the Ultra model could be sold in Orange, Black, and Brown shades. Lastly, the Oppo Find N6 is said to be offered in Orange and Titanium colour options.

However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the three handsets. Hence, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. This comes soon after a report highlighted that the Oppo Find X9s will be equipped with a 6.3-inch 1.5K flat display.

The phone will reportedly carry a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. A MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset could power the purported Find X9s.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to sport a 6.82-inch 2K flat AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Unlike the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, the Ultra model could be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

For optics, it might feature a 200-megapixel main camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel secondary telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it could sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Find N6, the rumoured foldable, will reportedly be the first foldable phone to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Oppo might equip the handset with a 200-megapixel main camera on the back. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
