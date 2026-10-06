Oppo Find X10 Pro Max confirmed to launch in India soon. The upcoming Find X series flagship will be among the first smartphones globally to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The chipset is built based on the new 2nm process technology and offers up to 4.55GHz. Oppo released the Find X10 Pro Max in China last month alongside the Find X10 and Find X10 E models.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Confirmed to Feature Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC

At the MediaTek Tech Day event on Tuesday, Oppo India and MediaTek announced the arrival of the Find X10 Pro Max in India with the newly launched Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The exact launch date is not revealed, but launch of the Oppo Find X10 series is confirmed to take place "in the coming weeks".

The new chipset, based on a 2nm manufacturing process, is claimed to combine flagship performance and power efficiency with advanced agentic AI experiences. The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro features a 2+3+3 CPU configuration. It includes two C2-Ultra cores clocked up to 4.55GHz, along with three C2-Pro cores clocked up to 4.35GHz, and three C2-Pro cores clocked at 3.1GHz.

The new model is claimed to deliver up to 17 percent better single-core performance and up to 15 percent higher multi-core performance compared to the previous-generation chipset.

The Find X10 series will debut Oppo's proprietary Laminar Flow Engine alongside the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro. The chipset features a dual-NPU design and MediaTek's Dimensity Agentic AI Engine for handling AI-based tasks. The chip is advertised to support AI models with up to 30 billion parameters.

For graphics, the Dimensity 9600 Pro has MediaTek's G2-Ultra NX GPU. It also supports gaming at frame rates of up to 185fps, with MediaTek's HyperEngine gaming technologies. It features MediaTek's Imagiq 1290 ISP and AI Imaging Fusion Architecture. The platform supports features such as NPU-assisted 60fps motion capture, 4K recording at 240fps for ultra-slow-motion footage, 4K120 cinematic log recording, among others.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max launched in China last month. It runs on Android 17-based ColorOS 17 and boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated build. A Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel selfie camera, and an 8,000mAh battery are other key features of the phone. It supports 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.