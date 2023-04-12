Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tim Cook to Open First Apple India Stores in Mumbai, Delhi Next Week in Pivot Beyond China

Tim Cook to Open First Apple India Stores in Mumbai, Delhi Next Week in Pivot Beyond China

Apple said Tuesday it’ll open a store in Mumbai on April 18 and another in New Delhi on April 20.

By Sankalp Phartiyal and Saritha Rai, Bloomberg | Updated: 12 April 2023 14:46 IST
Tim Cook to Open First Apple India Stores in Mumbai, Delhi Next Week in Pivot Beyond China

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple opened its Indian online store in 2020

Highlights
  • India sales of iPhones reached an all-time high
  • Annual iPhone exports from the country reached billions of dollars
  • It is betting on India to diversify its assembly operations beyond China

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has scheduled a trip to open the iPhone maker's first stores in India next week, underscoring the company's ambitions for the country as a growth market and manufacturing base.

Cook is likely to preside over the opening of the twin outlets in India's financial and political capital, people familiar with the matter said, asking to remain anonymous discussing private plans. Apple said Tuesday it'll open a store in Mumbai on April 18 and another in New Delhi on April 20.

The trip comes seven years after the CEO's maiden visit in 2016 and coincides with the world's most valuable company hitting important markers: India sales of iPhones reaching all-time high and annual iPhone export from the country reaching billions of dollars. Apple is betting on India to diversify its assembly operations beyond China amid strained Beijing-Washington relations.

Cook is set to open Apple's first India store inside an upscale mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, or BKC as the neighborhood is called. A few days after that, he is set to unlock the doors of the New Delhi store, in a high-end mall in the Saket neighborhood. That store's barricades were lifted on Tuesday.

The two stores have been a long time in the making as India's strict rules forbid global brands from opening own-brand outlets unless they source a significant portion of the goods from within the country.

Apple didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comments on Cook's visit.

The company opened its Indian online store in 2020. The country is the world's second-largest smartphone market and among the fastest-growing, but Apple's relatively high sticker prices are still a deterrent in the nation of 1.4 billion where affordability plays a major role in purchase decisions.

In between the two store inaugurals, Apple has sought a meeting for Cook with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said one of the people. Modi's government has been pushing for electronics manufacturing and has offered billions of dollars in incentives to attract Apple's manufacturing partners like Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron.

On Apple earnings calls, Cook has stressed India's importance as a market and production base. During the latest such conference, Cook said Apple set “a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year” in the country.

“India is a hugely exciting market for us and a major focus,” Cook said on the call. “I'm very bullish on India.” 

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Store, India, iPhone
US House to Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Huawei, ZTE Amid Security Concerns

Related Stories

Tim Cook to Open First Apple India Stores in Mumbai, Delhi Next Week in Pivot Beyond China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple BKC, Saket Store Free Sessions Fully Booked Ahead of Opening
  2. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Reportedly Drop This Expected Feature
  5. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  7. This Oppo Flagship Has the Best Smartphone Camera, Says DxOMark
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  9. Tim Cook Will Travel to India to Open First Apple Stores in Mumbai, Delhi
  10. Realme C55 First Impressions: Dynamic Island Comes to Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X6 Pro Gets Best Smartphone Camera Rating by DxOMark: All Details
  2. Dead Island 2 PC System Requirements Announced Ahead of Release
  3. Tim Cook to Open First Apple India Stores in Mumbai, Delhi Next Week in Pivot Beyond China
  4. US House to Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Huawei, ZTE Amid Security Concerns
  5. El Salvador Begins Granting Licences to Crypto Firms, Bitfinix Becomes First Beneficiary
  6. Apple Offers Free Creative Sessions Ahead of Mumbai, Delhi Store Openings; Is Already Fully Booked
  7. HP Must Face Lawsuit for Alleged Shareholder Fraud by Boosting Sales, Appeals Court Rules
  8. PlayStation State of Play Event to Showcase Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay: Details
  9. Google Fined $32 Million by South Korea Antitrust Regulator for Blocking Mobile Games on Competing Platform
  10. OnePlus Pad India Pricing Details Leaked Along With Tentative Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.