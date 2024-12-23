Oppo is expected to unveil the Find X8 Ultra in China early next year. There have been multiple leaks around the phone recently and now a trusted Chinese tipster has shared the camera details of the handset. The upcoming phone is tipped to come with a 3x periscope telephoto camera and a 6x periscope telephoto camera. The Oppo Find X8 series currently has two flagship phones —the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, on Weibo, opined that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel 1/2-inch Sony IMX882 sensor with 6x optical zoom.

The post doesn't include details about the rest of the camera specifications, but past leaks suggest that the Find X8 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor like the Find X7 Ultra.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 2K resolution display and dual periscope lens. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could use a BOE X2 LTPO OLED panel with curved edges on all four sides. It is tipped to have both IP68 and IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress.

Oppo is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery on the Find X8 Ultra with support for 80W or 90W fast charging.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were launched in India in November with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and flaunt LTPO AMOLED screens. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chip paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Oppo Find X8 boasts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 sensor. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Pro carries a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor.

