Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Periscope Telephoto Camera Details Leaked Online

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 18:02 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Periscope Telephoto Camera Details Leaked Online

Oppo Find X8 series currently has two flagship phones

Highlights
  • It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 2K resolution display
  • Oppo is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery on the Find X8 Ultra
Advertisement

Oppo is expected to unveil the Find X8 Ultra in China early next year. There have been multiple leaks around the phone recently and now a trusted Chinese tipster has shared the camera details of the handset. The upcoming phone is tipped to come with a 3x periscope telephoto camera and a 6x periscope telephoto camera. The Oppo Find X8 series currently has two flagship phones —the  Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, on Weibo, opined that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel 1/2-inch Sony IMX882 sensor with 6x optical zoom.

The post doesn't include details about the rest of the camera specifications, but past leaks suggest that the Find X8 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor like the Find X7 Ultra.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 2K resolution display and dual periscope lens. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could use a BOE X2 LTPO OLED panel with curved edges on all four sides. It is tipped to have both IP68 and IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress.

Oppo is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery on the Find X8 Ultra with support for 80W or 90W fast charging.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were launched in India in November with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and flaunt LTPO AMOLED screens. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chip paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Oppo Find X8 boasts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 sensor. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Pro carries a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique stand-out design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Excellent performance
  • Very flexible camera system
  • Good for portrait photography
  • Great battery life with fast charging
  • Bad
  • Still new to Generative AI features
  • Several Google integrations missing
Read detailed Oppo Find X7 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro With Key Features Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
Projectors Cannot Replace Smart TVs, Says SPPL's Founder Avneet Singh Marwah

Related Stories

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Periscope Telephoto Camera Details Leaked Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X7 5G Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, 5,110mAh Battery
  2. Lenovo Could Launch Idea Tab Pro and 3 Other New Tablets at CES 2025
  3. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Report
  4. Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Launched: Price, Features
  5. You Will Get iOS 19 Update If You Have Any of These iPhone Models
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Allegedly Gets BIS Approval, India Launch May Be Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. Tracing the Origins of Oaks: How Climate and Tectonic Changes Shaped Modern Trees
  2. Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When to Watch it Online?
  3. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Achieves Closest Sun Flyby Ever on December 24
  4. NASA's Hubble and Chandra Telescopes Spot Strange Tilted Black Hole
  5. Denmark Strait Cataract: World's Largest Underwater Waterfall Discovered
  6. New Magnetic Survey Unveils Hidden Structures in Ancient Assyrian Capital of Khorsabad
  7. UNSW Develops Miniature Sensor to Detect Nitrogen Dioxide with High Sensitivity
  8. Chang'e-6 Mission Reveals Significant Reinforcement of Lunar Dynamo
  9. AI Predicts Whisky Aromas and Origins with Over 90 Percent Accuracy
  10. Google Reportedly Planning to Add an ‘AI Mode’ Option to Google Search
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »