Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to launch later this year and join the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro handsets. Details about the purported smartphone have done rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. It is tipped to arrive in China alongside the rumoured Oppo Find X8 Mini. The Ultra version will likely get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a quad-rear camera unit. A tipster has now shared the probable layout of the phone's rear camera module.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Rear Camera Module Layout (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will feature a rear camera module with a distinctive horizontal color split, creating clearly defined upper and lower sections, according to a Weibo post by tipster Panda is Very Bald (translated from Chinese). The tipster also noted that the camera bump will have a two-layered design rather than lying flat. Additionally, the rear camera setup will include a telephoto lens.

An LED flash unit is seen in the upper-left corner of the alleged Oppo Find X8 Ultra, outside the camera island. Among the two rumoured telephoto shooters, one is seen in a square-shaped cutout. The purported 6x periscope zoom camera will likely be placed within a circular slot.

In the rear camera department, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is said to include a 150-megapixel 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The camera setup is said to be co-developed with Hasselblad.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and may launch alongside the Oppo Find X8 Mini in March. The Ultra variant is said to have a 6.82-inch display and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired, and 50W wireless charging support. The handset could meet IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

A customisable Action Button-like feature, said to be called the Magic Cube Key, is expected to replace the Alert Slider in the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The button is said to support features such as one-click mute, turning on the flash, taking screenshots or photos, translating, customising quick launch apps, and more..

