Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Announces Lumo Image Engine; to Debut With Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is confirmed to ship with a Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 16:53 IST
Oppo Announces Lumo Image Engine; to Debut With Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+, and Find X8 Ultra smartphones will launch on April 10

Highlights
  • Oppo provided insights into the new camera technology
  • New technology supports multiple focal lengths
  • Lumo imaging engine includes a True-Color ProXDR Live Broadcast feature
Advertisement

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s and Find X8s are scheduled to go official in China next week. As we wait for the formal reveal, Oppo has unveiled its new Lumo imaging system for smartphone photography. The technology, which supports multiple focal lengths, is set to debut with the upcoming Find X8 series smartphones. The flagship Oppo Find X8 Ultra is confirmed to feature a Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor. Oppo will also unveil its new Watch X2 Mini smartwatch, Pad 4 Pro tablet, and Enco Free 4 earbuds at the same launch event.

Oppo Lumo Imaging Unveiled 

The Chinese smartphone brand introduced its new imaging brand, Lumo, at its "Oppo 2025 Imaging Technology Night" event on April 2. During the event, Oppo provided insights into the new camera technology, which is designed primarily for portrait photography. It is confirmed to be featured in its upcoming Find X8s series for the first time (translated).

Lumo Light Condensation Imaging System with blue glass is claimed to increase the infrared cutoff efficiency by 81 percent compared to other standard solutions to provide improved light input and high quality. It combines a light-sensitive computational optical system with focal lengths of 15mm, 23mm, 70mm, and 135mm. It also includes a super-sensory digital imaging engine and ProXDR (translated).

The new Lumo imaging engine includes a True-Color ProXDR Live Broadcast feature to enable live HDR previews. Oppo confirmed that both Sony and Hasselblad are key contributors in the development of Lumo. The upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra is confirmed to ship with a Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor. It will include the Industry's first 'Danxia original colour lens zoned colour temperature application (translated)'.

The Lumo image engine will debut with the Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s, and Find X8 Ultra smartphones on April 10. The launch event will begin in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). Alongside the smartphones, Oppo will unveil its new Watch X2 Mini smartwatch, Pad 4 Pro tablet, and Enco Free 4 earbuds.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8s, Oppo Find X8s Plus, Oppo Find X8s Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BSNL Launches IPL 251 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 251GB Data, 60-Day Validity

Related Stories

Oppo Announces Lumo Image Engine; to Debut With Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Now Available in India: See Price, Offers
  2. Lenovo Tipped to Launch a Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Gaming Tablet
  3. Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online
  4. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Faster CPU Performance Launched
  5. OTT Releases This Week: A Real Pain, Test, Kraven the Hunter, and More
  6. Netflix's TV App Now Lets You Watch Content in All Available Languages
  7. Oppo Unveils Lumo Image Engine; to Debut With Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series
  8. Oppo Reno 14 Series Said to Get Flat Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  9. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  10. BSNL Introduces IPL 251 Prepaid Recharge Plan With These Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor May Launch a Mid-Range Smartphone With an 8,000mAh Battery
  2. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo Announces Lumo Image Engine; to Debut With Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series
  4. BSNL Launches IPL 251 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 251GB Data, 60-Day Validity
  5. Anthropic Introduces Claude for Education Plan for Students and Academic Staff
  6. Sony Bravia Projector 7 With 4K 120 FPS Support and XR Processor Launched
  7. Netflix TV App Updated With Multilingual Audio Support for All Movies, TV Shows
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Now Available in India: Price, Offers
  9. Google NotebookLM Is Getting a New Discover Sources Feature That Can Search the Web
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Specificatons Leaked; Tipped to Use Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 FE
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »