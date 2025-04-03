Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s and Find X8s are scheduled to go official in China next week. As we wait for the formal reveal, Oppo has unveiled its new Lumo imaging system for smartphone photography. The technology, which supports multiple focal lengths, is set to debut with the upcoming Find X8 series smartphones. The flagship Oppo Find X8 Ultra is confirmed to feature a Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor. Oppo will also unveil its new Watch X2 Mini smartwatch, Pad 4 Pro tablet, and Enco Free 4 earbuds at the same launch event.

Oppo Lumo Imaging Unveiled

The Chinese smartphone brand introduced its new imaging brand, Lumo, at its "Oppo 2025 Imaging Technology Night" event on April 2. During the event, Oppo provided insights into the new camera technology, which is designed primarily for portrait photography. It is confirmed to be featured in its upcoming Find X8s series for the first time (translated).

Lumo Light Condensation Imaging System with blue glass is claimed to increase the infrared cutoff efficiency by 81 percent compared to other standard solutions to provide improved light input and high quality. It combines a light-sensitive computational optical system with focal lengths of 15mm, 23mm, 70mm, and 135mm. It also includes a super-sensory digital imaging engine and ProXDR (translated).

The new Lumo imaging engine includes a True-Color ProXDR Live Broadcast feature to enable live HDR previews. Oppo confirmed that both Sony and Hasselblad are key contributors in the development of Lumo. The upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra is confirmed to ship with a Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor. It will include the Industry's first 'Danxia original colour lens zoned colour temperature application (translated)'.

The Lumo image engine will debut with the Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s, and Find X8 Ultra smartphones on April 10. The launch event will begin in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). Alongside the smartphones, Oppo will unveil its new Watch X2 Mini smartwatch, Pad 4 Pro tablet, and Enco Free 4 earbuds.