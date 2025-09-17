Technology News
Oppo K13s With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K13s sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2,800x1,280 pixels) BOE AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 September 2025 15:52 IST
Oppo K13s With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13s features a 50-megapixel dual-rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Oppo K13s is currently available in China
  • Oppo K13s is offered in two colourways
  • It features a dual rear camera setup
Oppo K13s has debuted in China with a 7,000mAh battery and a dual-rear camera setup. Available in two colourways and RAM variants, the new Oppo smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, too.

Oppo K13s Price, Availability

The price of the Oppo K13s starts in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM + 256GB of onboard storage. The top-end option with 12GB of RAM and the same storage costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

Oppo offers (translated from Chinese) its new smartphone in Energy Blue and Super White colourways. The Oppo K13s is currently available on the official company website in China.

Oppo K13s Specifications

The Oppo K13s is a dual SIM smartphone, which sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2,800x1,280 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz maximum touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 453ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of typical peak brightness.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.63GHz, coupled with an Adreno 7-series GPU, delivering 975MHz clock speed. The Oppo K13s ships with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 internal storage. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer.

For optics, the Oppo K13s comes with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera with a 27mm focal length and auto-focus support, and a 2-megapixel lens with a 22mm focal length. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera with a 24mm focal length. The rear camera module supports 4K video recording at 30fps, along with multi-view video shooting.

Oppo's new handset also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity, the Oppo K13s supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The Super White colourway measures 163.13x77.58x7.86mm in dimensions, and weighs about 204g. However, the Energy Blue colourway is slightly thinner and lighter, measuring 7.7mm in thickness and weighing about 195g.

Oppo K13s

Oppo K13s

  KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Oppo K13s, Oppo K13s Price, Oppo K13s Specifications, Oppo K13s Launch, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
