Oppo K13s has debuted in China with a 7,000mAh battery and a dual-rear camera setup. Available in two colourways and RAM variants, the new Oppo smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, too.

Oppo K13s Price, Availability

The price of the Oppo K13s starts in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM + 256GB of onboard storage. The top-end option with 12GB of RAM and the same storage costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

Oppo offers (translated from Chinese) its new smartphone in Energy Blue and Super White colourways. The Oppo K13s is currently available on the official company website in China.

Oppo K13s Specifications

The Oppo K13s is a dual SIM smartphone, which sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2,800x1,280 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz maximum touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 453ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of typical peak brightness.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.63GHz, coupled with an Adreno 7-series GPU, delivering 975MHz clock speed. The Oppo K13s ships with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 internal storage. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer.

For optics, the Oppo K13s comes with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera with a 27mm focal length and auto-focus support, and a 2-megapixel lens with a 22mm focal length. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera with a 24mm focal length. The rear camera module supports 4K video recording at 30fps, along with multi-view video shooting.

Oppo's new handset also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity, the Oppo K13s supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The Super White colourway measures 163.13x77.58x7.86mm in dimensions, and weighs about 204g. However, the Energy Blue colourway is slightly thinner and lighter, measuring 7.7mm in thickness and weighing about 195g.