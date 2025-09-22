Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh from Asus, HP, Lenovo, and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Check out the article to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2025
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh from Asus, HP, Lenovo, and More
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival brings heavy discounts on laptops
  • Customers can get up to 40 percent off on gaming laptops
  • Check out the article to know more about the best deals on gaming laptops
Amazon is currently holding one of the biggest sales in 2025 with the Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The sale is already live for Prime members, while for non-Prime customers, it will start from September 23, 2025. The latest sale offers amazing discounts across various categories, including gaming laptops and accessories. This also makes it perfect to buy a new gaming laptop as the e-commerce platform is offering a plethora of discounts, exchange offers, and more. If you are looking for a gaming machine within a budget of around Rs. 1 lakh, this article is for you. We have compiled a list of gaming laptops that you can buy during the Amazon sale 2025. All the laptops in this list offer powerful chipsets, good displays, fast SSDs, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently offering some great discounts on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. To start with, customers can purchase a new gaming laptop starting from Rs. 42,999. Moreover, customers can get up to 45 percent off on the purchase of a new gaming laptop during the sale period. Apart from this, one can also avail of up to Rs 15,000 in exchange and up to 12 months of no-cost EMIs during the sale.

Coming to bank offers, customers can avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent on SBI credit and debit cards during the sale period. Moreover, users will also receive unlimited five percent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

That said, check out the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 Lakh available during the Amazon festival sale:

S.no Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
1 ASUS TUF A16 (2025) Rs. 1,14,990 Rs. 86,990 Buy Now
2 Acer Nitro V15 Rs. 1,01,999 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now
3 HP Victus (fa2309TX) Rs. 1,24,319 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
4 Lenovo LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 Rs. 1,10,890 Rs. 82,190 Buy Now
5 Asus TUF F16 Rs. 1,13,990 Rs. 83,990 Buy Now
6 Dell G15-5530 Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
7 Asus Gaming V16 Rs. 1,13,990 Rs. 85,990 Buy Now
8 HP Victus AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS Rs. 1,24,319 Rs. 98,990 Buy Now
9 MSI Sword 16 HX Rs 1,39,990 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
10 MSI Cyborg 15 AI Rs. 1,29,990 Rs. 91,990 Buy Now
