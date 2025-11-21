Oppo K15 Turbo Pro could be launched by the company in China soon. A recent leak has revealed several key specifications of Oppo's purported K series smartphone. The handset is expected to feature a 6.78-inch display and be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The Oppo K15 Turbo Pro is likely to be a gaming-focused offering and may offer notable battery improvements over the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, which debuted in China in July and arrived in India a month later.

Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo leaked the key specifications of an unannounced mid-range smartphone. While the tipster didn't directly mention the name of the phone, the follow-up comments of the post indicate that the handset in question is the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro. It is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

The purported Oppo K15 Turbo Pro is said to feature a 6.78-inch LTPS flat screen with 1.5K resolution. The handset could feature a new design with rounded corners. It is expected to feature a dust and water-resistant build, and it could be equipped with active cooling.

The battery capacity of the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro is tipped to be 8,000mAh or more. If this turns out to be true, it would be an upgrade over the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, which houses a 7,000mAh battery.

Notably, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro was announced in India in August this year, alongside the Oppo K13 Turbo with a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It has a 6.80-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. It has active cooling fans and a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. The handset supports 80W wired fast charging as well as bypass charging. It has IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance ratings.

