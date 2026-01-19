Oppo appears to be working on the Oppo K15 Turbo series as the successor to the K13 Turbo lineup. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce any details about the Oppo K15 series, but a tipster has leaked key specifications of the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro. It is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch display and is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro were launched in China in July last year. They were released in the Indian market later.

Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared key specifications of an unannounced K Turbo series smartphone on Weibo, which is believed to be the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro. As per the leak, the upcoming phone will run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s processor and feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPS display with 1.5K resolution.

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

The tipster claims that the display size and chipset of the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro will be identical to those of the Redmi Turbo 5 Max smartphone, which is confirmed to launch in China soon. This indicates that both devices will belong to the same price segment.

Further, the Oppo K15 Turbo is said to come with an in-built waterproof active cooling fan. The standard Oppo K15 Turbo model is said to include this cooling system and a relatively smaller 6.59-inch display.

Oppo introduced the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in China in July 2025. The handsets were subsequently launched in India in August with a starting price tag of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro has a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and boasts a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. A 16-megapixel selfie shooter, 7,000mAh battery, 80W wired fast charging support, in-built cooling fans and 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber are the other key specifications of this model. It has an IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9-rated build.