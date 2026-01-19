Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset

Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built-in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset

Oppo K15 Turbo is said to be equipped with a 6.59-inch flat LTPS AMOLED screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 19:00 IST
Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built-in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo K15 Turbo series is said to be in the works
  • The Pro model could get 6.78-inch flat LTPS display with 1.5K resolution
  • Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro were launched in China in July 2025
Advertisement

Oppo appears to be working on the Oppo K15 Turbo series as the successor to the K13 Turbo lineup. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce any details about the Oppo K15 series, but a tipster has leaked key specifications of the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro. It is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch display and is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro were launched in China in July last year. They were released in the Indian market later.

Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared key specifications of an unannounced K Turbo series smartphone on Weibo, which is believed to be the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro. As per the leak, the upcoming phone will run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s processor and feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPS display with 1.5K resolution.

oppo k15 turbo weibo dcs Oppo K15 Turbo Series

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

 

The tipster claims that the display size and chipset of the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro will be identical to those of the Redmi Turbo 5 Max smartphone, which is confirmed to launch in China soon. This indicates that both devices will belong to the same price segment.

Further, the Oppo K15 Turbo is said to come with an in-built waterproof active cooling fan. The standard Oppo K15 Turbo model is said to include this cooling system and a relatively smaller 6.59-inch display.

Oppo introduced the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in China in July 2025. The handsets were subsequently launched in India in August with a starting price tag of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro has a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and boasts a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. A 16-megapixel selfie shooter, 7,000mAh battery, 80W wired fast charging support, in-built cooling fans and 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber are the other key specifications of this model. It has an IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9-rated build.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo K15 Turbo Pro, Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Specifications, Oppo K15 Turbo, Oppo K15 Turbo Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra-Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility
Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6

Related Stories

Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built-in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Realme P4 Power Could Cost in India
  2. Global RAM Shortage Is Now Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  3. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of January 22 Launch
  4. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  5. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launched At These Prices
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 May Sport a Smaller Crease Using This Technology
  7. Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses Review
  8. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Chipset, Display Details Revealed in New Leak
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colourways Spotted in Leaked SIM Tray Images
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Top Loading Washing Machines
#Latest Stories
  1. Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  2. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  3. Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6
  4. Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built-in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra-Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launched Alongside Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed
  8. Astronomers Find Massive Iron-Rich Feature Lurking Under the Ring Nebula
  9. Asus Reportedly Halts Smartphone Launches ‘Temporarily’ to Focus on AI Robots, Smart Glasses
  10. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across Mobile, Super, and Premium Tiers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »