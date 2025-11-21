Oppo is reportedly working on a new mid-range smartphone codenamed PLT120. Although Oppo has not yet confirmed the existence of this handset or what it might be called, it has allegedly surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and TENAA websites. The listings show the unannounced device with a 6.75-inch display and a 50-megapixel main rear camera. The Oppo PLT120 could pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is likely to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Oppo PLT120 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The purported Oppo smartphone bearing the model number PLT120 has been listed on the MIIT and TENAA websites. The TENAA listing, first spotted by Diztel.com, shows the phone in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB and 512GB storage options. It is listed with a 6.75-inch display with HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) resolution.

The Oppo PLT120 is listed with a 6,830mAh battery, and the company is likely to market it as 7,000mAh. It has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. On the front, the phone could pack an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Thanks to the TENAA listing, the Oppo PLT120 measures 166.6x78.5x8.61mm and weighs 216g. The listing confirms 5G, LTE, WCDMA, GSM, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity options. It has dual SIM support.

Based on the screen resolution and RAM, and storage configuration seen on the certification website, the Oppo PLT120 seems to belong to the company's lower-midrange segment. However, since Oppo hasn't officially confirmed any details regarding the phone yet, it's best to take this information with a grain of salt.

The company recently launched its Oppo Find X9 series smartphones in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and Hasselblad-backed rear cameras. The Find X9 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery, while the Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. They both support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.