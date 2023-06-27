Technology News
Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro Global Model Processor Details Surface Again on Geekbench Ahead of Debut

Oppo Reno 10 series was unveiled in China in May and will be launched in global markets soon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 June 2023 18:45 IST
Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro Global Model Processor Details Surface Again on Geekbench Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 Pro was launched in Brilliant Gold, Colorful Blue, and Moon Sea Black colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The upcoming Reno 10 series runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display

Oppo Reno 10 series is expected to launch in global markets soon, including India. The lineup, which comprises the base Oppo Reno 10 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, and the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, was unveiled in China in May. The base model of the smartphone series launched in China is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ variants are equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively. A new Geekbench listing has leaked the specifications of the base and pro models of the Reno 10 series global variants.

The base Oppo Reno 10 and the Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ global variants were spotted on Geekbench. The listings suggested the SoCs that the global variant of the models is expected to launch with. The Oppo Reno 10 with the model number CPH2531 is listed with the MT6877V/TTZA chipset, which is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7050.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, spotted with the model number CPH2525, is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The company has revealed the phone will launch with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, confirming identical claims made in a previous report.

Offered in Brilliant Gold, Colorful Blue, and Moon Sea Black colours (translated from Chinese), the price of the base Oppo Reno 10 is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB are listed at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000), respectively.

In China, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro is available in two storage variants. The 16GB + 128GB option is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) and the 16GB + 512GB option is marked at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,200). The model is offered in Brilliant Gold, Colorful Blue, and Moon Sea Black colours (translated from Chinese).

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
