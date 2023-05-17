Oppo Reno 10 series is all set to hit the Chinese market. Oppo, via its official website, has confirmed the arrival of the new Reno series smartphones. The lineup will include the regular Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the handsets via its official online store in China. All three phones are teased to come in three colour options with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. All the upcoming models will run on ColorOS 13.1 and will have MariSilicon X NPU.

The Oppo Reno 10 series will be launched on May 24 and the launch event will be held in China at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST). The company is teasing the design and specifications of the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ via a dedicated landing page on its website. They are seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout in the centre. All three models have MariSilicon X NPU and are shown with multiple camera sensors at the rear. They will run on ColorOS 13.1 as well.

Oppo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo Reno 10 series through its official website in China. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 10 Pro are listed to be available in 256GB and 512GB onboard storage options with 16GB of RAM as standard. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will be offered in Brilliant Gold, Moon Sea Black, and Twilight Purple (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10, in contrast, are confirmed to be available in Brilliant Gold, Colourful Blue, and Moon Sea Black shades. The vanilla model will debut in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB +256GB and 12GB+ 512GB. However, the pricing details are unknown at this moment.

The Oppo Reno 10 lineup is expected to see an India launch as well. As per a tweet by known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) select colour variants of the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ will be launched in the country around June or early July this year.

