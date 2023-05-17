Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased

Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 10 Pro will be available in 256GB and 512GB onboard storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2023 14:37 IST
Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ will run on ColorOS 13.1

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 will have three RAM and storage variants
  • The launch event will be held in China at 2.30pm local time
  • Oppo Reno 10 series have MariSilicon X NPU

Oppo Reno 10 series is all set to hit the Chinese market. Oppo, via its official website, has confirmed the arrival of the new Reno series smartphones. The lineup will include the regular Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the handsets via its official online store in China. All three phones are teased to come in three colour options with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. All the upcoming models will run on ColorOS 13.1 and will have MariSilicon X NPU.

The Oppo Reno 10 series will be launched on May 24 and the launch event will be held in China at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST). The company is teasing the design and specifications of the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ via a dedicated landing page on its website. They are seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout in the centre. All three models have MariSilicon X NPU and are shown with multiple camera sensors at the rear. They will run on ColorOS 13.1 as well.

Oppo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the Oppo Reno 10 series through its official website in China. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 10 Pro are listed to be available in 256GB and 512GB onboard storage options with 16GB of RAM as standard. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will be offered in Brilliant Gold, Moon Sea Black, and Twilight Purple (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10, in contrast, are confirmed to be available in Brilliant Gold, Colourful Blue, and Moon Sea Black shades. The vanilla model will debut in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB +256GB and 12GB+ 512GB. However, the pricing details are unknown at this moment.

The Oppo Reno 10 lineup is expected to see an India launch as well. As per a tweet by known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) select colour variants of the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ will be launched in the country around June or early July this year.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 10 Series, Oppo Reno 10 Specifications, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
China Shuts Down Over 1,00,000 Fake News Social Media Accounts, Ramps Up Content Cleanup
Bitcoin Ordinals Cross 7 Million Mark, Indian Web3 Insiders Say NFTs are Here to Stay

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  2. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  4. Infinix Note 30i With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Details
  5. Loki Season 2 and Echo Set Premiere Dates for Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Launch Date Set; Leaked Images Suggest New Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
  8. Apple Debuts Live Speech, Personal Voice and More for iPhone, iPad, Mac
  9. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Louis XV
  2. Bitcoin Ordinals Cross 7 Million Mark, Indian Web3 Insiders Say NFTs are Here to Stay
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased
  4. Overwatch 2’s PvE Hero Mode Has Been Cancelled to Focus on Live Game
  5. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price Leaked; 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  6. China Shuts Down Over 1,00,000 Fake News Social Media Accounts, Ramps Up Content Cleanup
  7. Cannes Jury President Ruben Östlund and Members Back Hollywood Writers' Strike
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Leaked Promotional Images Suggest Outer Display Features; Launch Date Announced
  9. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Debut in June
  10. Zoom Invests in AI Startup Anthropic; Will Integrate AI Technology in Its Video Conferencing App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.