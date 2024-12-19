Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to be unveiled early next year as the third model in the Xiaomi 15 series. While we await an official announcement, the upcoming handset has surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website with model number 25019PNF3C. The listing suggests that Xiaomi 15 Ultra will support satellite communication standards. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset like its siblings — Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, a Xiaomi phone has appeared on the MIIT website with the model number 25019PNF3C. It is speculated to be the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The letter C in the model number likely indicates the Chinese variant of the phone. The 2501 suggests that Xiaomi could unveil the smartphone in January next year.

The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication shows that Xiaomi 15 Ultra will offer satellite connectivity. This feature is likely to be available in China and surrounding regions as the phone is certified for the Tiantong satellite used by China Telecom. Further, the handset can be seen with NR SA/NR NSA/TD-LTE/LTE FDD/WCDMA/GSM network support and support for 5G-enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) technology.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Although the Xiaomi 15 Ultra launch is still not confirmed by the Chinese company, a recent 3C listing suggested that it will have 90W wired charging support. It is rumoured to boast a 2K quad-curved display and could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto sensor and a 1-inch type main camera with f/1.63 aperture. It could offer IP68 and IP69 ratings. It is said to offer wireless charging support, but the battery capacity could remain the same as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was introduced in February at the MWC in Barcelona. It landed in India in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB variant.

