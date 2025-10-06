Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Series Key Specifications and India Launch Timeline Leaked

Oppo Reno 15 series might include the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 October 2025 11:20 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Series Key Specifications and India Launch Timeline Leaked

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 series might succeed last year's Reno 14 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 series could comprise three handsets
  • Oppo Reno 15 lineup might be powered by a Dimensity chip
  • The series is expected to debut globally in 2026
Oppo Reno 15 series, which is expected to comprise the Oppo Reno 15, Reno Pro, and Reno 15 Pro+, might debut in China in the second half of 2025. This means that its launch could be weeks away, or it might debut in a couple of months. A tipster has now revealed that the smartphone lineup has entered the testing phase in global markets, including India. The India launch timeline of the Oppo Reno 15 series has also been leaked, as well as the key specifications of the three handsets in the lineup.

Oppo Reno 15 India Launch Timeline, Key Specifications

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the Oppo Reno 15 series is now in the testing phase in India and other markets. Comprising the Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro, the lineup is said to debut in India early next year. Earlier reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 will be unveiled in China in the second half of this year, tentatively in November.

On Weibo, another tipster known as Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) leaked key specifications of the Oppo Reno 15 series. The handsets could be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which launched in September. One of the handsets in the lineup is said to carry a 200-megapixel camera on the back, along with a periscope lens. It might pack a 10,000mAh battery, too.

The Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro are tipped to sport 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays. Hence, the standard model could be offered in a compact form factor. Both handsets might feature advanced imaging capabilities with improved colour reproduction as well. Expected to succeed last year's Reno 14 series, including the Reno 14 Pro 5G and Reno 14 5G.

To recap, the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G sport 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED displays, respectively, with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

The standard Reno 14 model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, while the Pro variant is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip. The Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G pack 6,000mAh and 6,200mAh batteries, respectively.

