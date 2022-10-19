Technology News
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 provides additional discounts for SBI credit card holders.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 18:38 IST
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Diwali sale started on October 19 for all shoppers

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Diwali sale brings discounts on electronics
  • The sale will conclude on October 23
  • iPhone 11 is listed with a starting price of Rs. 35,990

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 has started with great discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, home, kitchen products, TVs and appliances. The sale followed by the Big Dussehra sale will end on October 23. The e-commerce company is offering up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Exchange offers and EMI options are also available. The five-day sale brings exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Paytm-based offers as well.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones and electronics you can get during the Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 sale.

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage can be purchased during the festive sale for Rs. 26,999 (including SBI bank discounts). Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,900 on their purchase. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,000 per month. The first smartphone from the UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei originally had an initial price tag of Rs. 33,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999 (including bank offers) (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

During the Big Diwali sale 2022, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be grabbed by paying Rs. 35,999. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 16,900. Also, SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 2,000. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has triple rear cameras led by a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and carries a 4,500mAh battery. It was launched in India in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 54,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 54,999)

iPhone 11

If you are looking for an affordable Apple handset, then the iPhone 11 might be worth your consideration. The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 35,990 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022. SBI credit card users can avail up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount as well. You can pick from no-cost EMI payment options starting from Rs. 5,999 per month. Further, there are Paytm-based offers and exchange discount up to Rs. 16,900. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. It is equipped with Apple's A13 Bionic SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 54,999)

Mi 5A 32-Inch Smart TV

The Mi 5A 32-inch LED smart TV is currently available for Rs. 12,999. SBI credit card users can avail of up to Rs. 2,250 discount while purchasing the smart TV. Flipkart is offering EMI options starting at Rs. 451 per month. The display of the Android TV 11-based Mi 5A 32-inch offers 768 x 1,366 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a quad-core A35 chip coupled with a Mali G31 MP2 GPU. It has Dolby Audio support and inbuilt Chromecast support.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Realme Watch 3

The Realme Watch 3 is available during the Flipkart festival sale at Rs. 2,999. It can also be picked with a Rs. 100 cashback when purchasing through the Paytm wallet. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 500 per month. The Realme Watch 3 has a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD touch screen and offers SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking alongside stress, step, and sleep tracking. Realme Watch 3 smartwatch has an IP68 build and there is Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

Asus Vivobook 14 2022

This Asus Vivobook 14 model equipped with a quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor is listed at Rs. 42,990 during Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 sale. Customers can avail of up to Rs. 4,000 discount on SBI bank credit cards and EMI transactions while purchasing the laptop. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 7,165. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 18,100. The Asus Vivobook 14 2022 sports a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 250 nits of brightness. It has 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 70,990)

AirPods Pro

Apple unveiled the second-generation AirPods Pro during its iPhone 14 launch event in September. The first-generation AirPods Pro are still worth consideration. The AirPods Pro are listed for Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 26,300) in the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Customers can avail of up to Rs. 2,250 discount on SBI bank credit cards while purchasing them. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,834. The earbuds feature Bluetooth v5 connectivity and are said to offer 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 26,300)

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Realme Watch 3

Realme Watch 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Looks and feels good
  • Very good app
  • Reliable Bluetooth calling functionality
  • Good connectivity and notification display
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate health and fitness tracking
  • No always-on mode
  • Screen isn’t very sharp
Read detailed Realme Watch 3 review
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type TFT LED
Ideal For Unisex
Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and fit
  • Superb sound quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good active noise cancellation and Transparency mode
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No volume controls on the earphones
  • Lightning port for charging
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, Flipkart, Flipkart Plus, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Teased Ahead of Launch in India: All Details
Xiaomi 13 Pro Render Leaked Online, Hints at Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras

