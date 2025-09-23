Origin OS 6, which is based on Android 16, will be released in India soon for iQOO smartphone models, the iQOO India CEO announced via a social media post. The new OS version will replace the Funtouch OS 15 skin, but it is currently unclear whether existing iQOO and Vivo handsets that were launched in India will also receive an update to OriginOS 6. In China, phones from Vivo and its sub-brand run on the firm's Origin OS skin. Now, the company seems to be bringing the same user interface to the country. The announcement comes shortly after a tipster revealed that the Chinese tech firm will soon introduce Origin OS 6 in India.

Origin OS 6 Interface is Confirmed to Release in India Soon

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya, has announced that Origin OS 6 will soon launch in India. Built on top of the latest Android 16 operating system, the new user interface will replace the Funtouch OS 15 skin, based on Android 15, in the country. Currently, Vivo and iQOO smartphone models run on the Funtouch OS skin in India, while the Chinese variants feature Origin OS. However, this will now change, bringing brand uniformity across markets.

This confirms recent reports that Vivo, along with its sub-brand iQOO, is bringing Origin OS 6 to India. On top of this, a few hours before the announcement, the company changed the username of FuntouchOS' X profile to OriginOS (@FuntouchOS_IN), dropping another hint.

Recently, in a post on Reddit's r/Vivo subreddit, an alleged Vivo India employee revealed that the Android 16-based Origin OS 6 update will soon be released in India by the Chinese smartphone maker. Although the company has shared a rollout schedule for the software update, it is believed to first come to the brand's premium smartphones, and later make its way to the mid-range and budget handsets in the country.

Vivo has already announced that Origin OS 6, based on Android 16, will initially be unveiled in China next month on October 10. The upcoming flagship smartphones, dubbed Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, could be the first smartphones to run the new Android 16-based skin out of the box.