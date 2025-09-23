Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live for all shoppers in India. The annual sale that provides discounts for products across different categories ahead of Dussehra and Diwali offers discounts on smartphones, and these deals are usually the key highlight of the sale. The e-commerce platform has now listed many iPhone and Android smartphones at reduced prices. Amazon has also partnered with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using credit cards, debit card, and credit card EMI transactions. Further, there are no-cost EMI options, coupon-based cashback offers, and exchange discounts.

Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, iQoo and Apple are offering their flagship smartphones at discounted rates in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The iQOO 13 is available for Rs. 49,999, down from the original price of Rs. 66,999.

Another smartphone available in the sub-Rs. 50,000 price segment is the OnePlus 13s. It is selling at Rs. 47,999, significantly down from the launch price of Rs. 57,999.

As mentioned, the sale offers additional discounts for payments made using SBI Cards. Shoppers can avail exchange offers. Interested customers can avail of no-cost EMI payment options and Amazon Pay-based offers. Shoppers with ICICI Amazon Pay credit cards can get up to five percent off on transactions.

Here, we've included the handpicked best smartphone deals that you can get for under Rs. 50,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Popular Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.