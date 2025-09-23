Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on iQOO 13, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s and More Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon is providing up to 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI Cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 12:49 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Realme GT 7 is listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,998

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is currently live for all users
  • Customers can get instant discount for purchases via SBI credit cards
  • Vivo X200 FE is available for Rs. 49,999
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live for all shoppers in India. The annual sale that provides discounts for products across different categories ahead of Dussehra and Diwali offers discounts on smartphones, and these deals are usually the key highlight of the sale. The e-commerce platform has now listed many iPhone and Android smartphones at reduced prices. Amazon has also partnered with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using credit cards, debit card, and credit card EMI transactions. Further, there are no-cost EMI options, coupon-based cashback offers, and exchange discounts. 

Brands like SamsungOnePlusRealmeiQoo and Apple are offering their flagship smartphones at discounted rates in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The iQOO 13 is available for Rs. 49,999, down from the original price of Rs. 66,999. 

Another smartphone available in the sub-Rs. 50,000 price segment is the OnePlus 13s. It is selling at Rs. 47,999, significantly down from the launch price of Rs. 57,999.

As mentioned, the sale offers additional discounts for payments made using SBI Cards. Shoppers can avail exchange offers. Interested customers can avail of no-cost EMI payment options and Amazon Pay-based offers. Shoppers with ICICI Amazon Pay credit cards can get up to five percent off on transactions. 

Here, we've included the handpicked best smartphone deals that you can get for under Rs. 50,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Popular Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
iQOO 13 Rs. 66,999. Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
Vivo X200 FE Rs. 59,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Realme GT 7 Pro Rs. 69,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
iPhone 15 (128GB) Rs. 69,900 Rs. 44,749 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R (16GB+512GB) Rs. 51,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
Realme GT 7  Rs. 52,999 Rs. 43,998 Buy Now
Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build
  • Excellent display
  • IP69 rating
  • Decent performance
  • Battery backup sets a new benchmark
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • It doesn't feel premium
  • Average ultra-wide camera performance
  • Low-light videos and selfies could have been better
Read detailed Realme GT 7 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speaker could have been better
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed Vivo X200 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
